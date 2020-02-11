We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > News > Climate Change
chinstrap-penguin-population-1581440432458.jpg
Source: Brinckmann/ullstein bild via Getty Images

Antarctic Penguin Colony Populations Have Gone Down by 77 Percent — Here's How to Protect Them

By

Antarctic chinstrap penguins are pretty amazing — each and every one of those cuties easily pulls off the chinstrap beard way better than any human man ever could. But more importantly, they are an important part of the Antarctic ecosystem. Unfortunately, like many other animals, their population is threatened in certain areas. On a recent Greenpeace expedition, researchers discovered that some chinstrap penguin colonies have significantly decreased over the last 49 years.

As detailed in a press release by Greenpeace, a group of independent researchers from Ushuaia, Argentina recently went on an expedition to Elephant Island, located off the coast of the Antarctic Peninsula, to survey chinstrap penguins. Chinstrap penguins in the region had not been surveyed since 1971, nearly five decades ago. On the recent expedition, the researchers found that the populations of some chinstrap penguin colonies have declined by up to 77 percent since the last survey. 