Part of that may also be rising temperatures on the northern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula, which is one of the fastest warming areas on Earth, according to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). Last week, the tip of the peninsula hit what scientists think is Antarctica's highest recorded temperature ever: 64.9 degrees Fahrenheit (or 18.3 degrees Celsius). The drastic temperature peak was most likely the result of a "foehn" event, which is a rapid warming of air coming down a slope or mountain, according to Randal Cerveny of the WMO.