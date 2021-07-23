Thick Leaves and Rotted Roots: What to Do If You Overwatered Your Succulents

For several years now, succulents have been touted as the perfect houseplant for those lacking a green thumb. This is because these resilient cactus relatives don’t require a lot of attention or a lot of water to thrive. In fact, watering them too much can actually kill the plant. But how does one know if they are overwatering their succulents , and what do you do if you find yourself with a sick and bloated succulent on your hands?

How much water does a succulent need?

According to HGTV, the most important rule of thumb when it comes to watering succulents is to do so only when the soil is completely dry. While most plants require damp soil at all times, succulents prefer their beds to be parched. They thrive on the struggle. If you’re unsure, you can test this by pressing your hand to the soil and observing the texture. Bone dry soil should crumble, not clump when it’s pressed between the fingers.

Article continues below advertisement

The amount of water generally depends on the size of the succulent’s container, the season, the extant humidity, and the amount of light in the room. If you have a larger container, you can afford to water less often, because the soil will hold onto the moisture for longer. The soil in shallow containers will dry out faster, so those plants will need to be watered more frequently.

If your succulent gets 10 or more hours of sunlight a day or if it’s placed outside rather than inside, you’ll need to water it more often, according to HGTV. The same is true for succulents in dry climates or in areas where temperatures tend to be hotter and less humid. That said, every succulent is going to have different watering requirements.

Article continues below advertisement

If you know the specific plant species, you can look up the watering requirements online. If you bought it from a farmers market or garden center, don’t be afraid to reach out and ask about your plant’s unique watering preferences. Succulent farmers will likely be more than happy to answer any questions you might have about their prized plants.