Body Found After Yellowstone Kayaker Went Missing The body was identified as Brandon Rhea of Denver, Colorado. By Anna Quintana Published June 15 2026, 12:45 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash+

Since 1890, 22 people have died at Yellowstone after falling into the National Park's famed hot springs. However, the latest accident, which took place on June 8, 2026, involved a kayaker. The body of a 41-year-old male was discovered by other tourists visiting the iconic wilderness recreation area, along with a capsized kayak and personal belongings.

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So, what happened? Here are all the details on the tragic incident.

A kayaker's body was discovered at Yellowstone National Park, and the incident is under investigation

According to Hi-Line Today, the body of Brandon Rhea of Denver, Colorado, was found floating in the water near Rock Point on the northwest shore of the lake near Bridge Bay. National Park Service rangers responded to the scene to recover the body of the 41-year-old along with his possessions. However, no further details are available at this time.

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Source: Unsplash+

While a cause of death has yet to be announced, Yellowstone Lake is known to be cold and remains at an average temperature of 41 degrees year-round, per Fox Weather. Swimming is not recommended in the lake, and the outlet reports that "survival time is estimated to be only 20 to 30 minutes in water of this temperature." However, boating is allowed from Memorial Day through Halloween.

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Deaths are not common at Yellowstone National Park.

From 2007 to 20254, there have been a total of 75 deaths at Yellowstone National Park. However, more than half of those deaths involved medical emergencies or motor vehicle accidents. There have only been nine drowning deaths, and one due to hypothermia.

Missing kayaker found dead in Clermont County identified. https://t.co/RXpGni4p6L pic.twitter.com/1nqsfQQRDH — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) June 8, 2026

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One of the most notable deaths at the National Park was that of Colin Nathaniel Scott, who was walking on a boardwalk at the Norris Geyser Basin with his sister, filming a video, when he tumbled down and fell overboard. Just 1,087 feet below the surface, the temperature recorded has been as high as 459 degrees Fahrenheit or 237 degrees Celsius; the blistering waters had eaten up even the skeleton of Colin.

To make matters worse, the Scotts were venturing into a prohibited section of the geyser. “They were specifically moving in that area for a place that they could potentially get into and soak,” Deputy Chief Ranger Lorant Veress said at the time, “I think they call it hot potting.”

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