Woman Arrested for Grand Theft of $2,500 Worth of Stanley Cups A California woman was caught with a trunkful of Stanley cups after brazenly stealing them from a retail store. The theft is the latest in a Stanley cup craze that is reached absurdity. By Danielle Letenyei Jan. 23 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET Source: City of Roseville, California police department/facebook

The Stanley cup craze has gotten out of hand. People are getting in fights over the latest color of the popular tumblers, and others are buying as many as they can to sell them for over four times the retail price.

One California woman is even facing charges of grand theft after she was arrested for stealing 65 Stanley products valued at about $2,500, reported the City of Roseville, Calif. Police Department. Here are the details of one person’s ridiculous attempt to make a buck.

Police found 65 stolen Stanley cups in a woman's car.

According to a statement from the Roseville Police Department, employees of an unidentified store reported on Jan. 17, 2024, that a woman filled a shopping cart full of Stanely tumblers and then just walked out of the store. Although store employees tried to stop her and get her to pay for the items, she “refused to stop” and subsequently “stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise,” the police department said.

Police caught up with the woman and arrested her. The 23-year-old woman had the trunk of her car stuffed with about 65 Stanely cups, valued at around $2,500, the police department reported.

“While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfill your hydration habits,” the police department said in a statement. However, the woman was most likely stealing the cups to resell on secondary markets, where certain colors are selling for $200 or more.

The Sacramento woman was charged with grand theft. In California, a first offense of grand theft is punishable by about three years in jail and a $5,000 fine, per the Kann California Law Group.

No one needs more than one Stanley cup.

You have to admit, the craze over Stanley Quencher tumblers has risen well past the level of absurdity. Sure, they are fantastic water vessels that can keep water cold for days, even if left in the middle of a burning car. That alone may be worth their $45 price tag. But is it really necessary to have a whole closet full of Stanley cups?

Stanley tumblers are reusable cups, so you really only need one. Having a reusable cup is one of the most basic sustainable living practices, because it can reduce how many disposable cups and water bottles you use to zero. However, that goes out the window if you purchase numerous Stanley cups to “keep up with the Joneses.”

Mass consumerism like this is killing the planet by contributing to climate change. Each product you buy is responsible for over six times its own weight in carbon emissions, the Columbia Climate School reported in its 2020 State of the Planet.