16 Stanley Cup Memes That Show How Ridiculous the Trend Really Is Stanley cup tumblers are all the rage right now, but some people don't see the appeal. Here are 16 hilarious Stanley cup memes that make show how ridiculous this trend is. By Danielle Letenyei Jan. 18 2024, Updated 2:09 p.m. ET

Some people are a little too into Stanley cups at the moment. No, not the Stanley Cup awarded to champion NHL teams, but the massive insulated reusable tumblers that keep your water cold for days, even when in a car fire.

It’s hard to avoid all the Stanley cup videos and memes littering social media channels like TikTok, Instagram, and Facebook. People are getting into fights just to get their hands on the latest Stanley cup color; TikTok creators have made videos showing their massive Stanley collections; and the 40-ounce tumblers have become status symbols for high school students who are proud “Stanley Girlies.”

However you feel about the Stanley cup craze, it sure makes great fodder for memes. Here are 16 of our favorite Stanley cup memes circulating on the internet.

1. Some men are mostly confused about Stanley cups.

Only finding out now this isn’t the Stanley Cup my wife wanted for Christmas pic.twitter.com/XViN5gi8wL — devon sawa (@DevonESawa) January 5, 2024

Say "Stanley Cup" to most men, and they probably think you are talking about hockey.

2. This is the perfect Stanley cup for fans of 'The Office.'

The only Stanley cup I need pic.twitter.com/7cMs2rVAWb — Andy Ottaway (blue cheque) (@Andy35o) January 4, 2024

If this is what you think of when people say "Stanley cup," you may be watching too many episodes of The Office.

3. A Stanley cup for boomers.

If you're over 50, this is probably what you imagine what a Stanley cup looks like.

4. Stay hydrated!

Many videos and memes out there make fun of the ridiculous size of the Stanley cups. Sure, its smart to stay hydrated, but it also means a lot of trips to the bathroom.

5. Husbands just don't get it.

This husband isn't the only one wondering why his wife needs to carry around an enormous water bottle.

6. Everybody's doing it.

Let’s use this scene in Mean Girls to explain the craze surrounding Stanley cups. #StanleyCup #MeanGirls pic.twitter.com/d4Kg5YnUNt — Mike Brookbank (@brookbanktv) January 4, 2024

Apparently, you're a nobody if you don't have a Stanley.

7. Stanley cups are confusing hockey fans everywhere.

Anytime anyone mentions their Stanley Cup. pic.twitter.com/JYTJgpbhbU — Jonathan Goldstein (@afundrummer) January 8, 2024

The confusion between the Stanley cup tumbler and the NHL trophy is the subject of so many good memes.

8. Some husbands get it.

So there are a few men that have been enlightened to the wonders of the Stanley cup.

9. Nostalgic novelty cups may win out over Stanleys.

who cares about a stanley cup when you can drink out of this pic.twitter.com/tXGWDAu8LZ — alexis kimberly (@notsixela) January 5, 2024

Remember when Hello Kitty was all the rage?

10. It's the thought that counts.

My man bought me a Stanley cup! He so cute 🥺 pic.twitter.com/645FomMP7w — Finessa Hudgens (@blackhautte) January 4, 2024

When you can't afford the real thing, get crafty.

11. Stanley girlies be like...

It's hard not to make fun of how big those 40-ounce Stanley cups look.

12. It was a real Sophie's choice.

Why I Gave Up My Newborn Baby for a Stanley Cup: https://t.co/44yXPzmIvq pic.twitter.com/krrWcw5PrA — Reductress (@Reductress) January 18, 2024

Satirical news site Reductress came up with the perfect way to address the Stanley trend.

13. This is an unacceptable alternative.

How dare he try to pawn off a Yeti when she specifically asked for a Stanley! The nerve of some people.

14. Don't call him a Stanley Girlie.

This guy suggests that men who drink from Stanley cups call themselves "MANleys." We dig it.

15. Carrying around a Stanley cup is no easy feat.

This is how ya’ll look with those big a** #StanleyCup ‘s 😂 pic.twitter.com/6OqzOrjJCZ — Sara (@Katedrag0nfly) January 7, 2024

Honestly, this trash can isn't that much bigger than a 40-ounce Stanley cup.

16. Nothing beats a beat-up Nalgene.