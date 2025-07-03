Influencer Wolfie Kahletti Learns His Fate After Poisoning Food at an Arizona Grocery Store Kahletti filmed his crimes and shared them on TikTok. By Lauren Wellbank Updated July 3 2025, 9:17 a.m. ET Source: collinrugg/x.com

An Arizona man has learned what his future holds after being convicted of a 2024 crime. Wolfie Kahletti was sentenced after filming himself as he sprayed toxic chemicals on food inside a popular grocery store, putting the health and welfare of shoppers at risk in an effort to boost his views on TikTok.

You can learn more about Kahletti's crimes and what the public has to say about the social media influencer's acts below.

Source: Scott Warman/Unsplash

Wolfie Kahletti has been sentenced after 2024 Walmart incident.

Wolfie Kahletti, real name Charles Smith, was sentenced to one year in prison and three years' probation for a Dec. 19, 2024, crime, according to E! News. Smith was originally facing two felony charges, which included burglary in the third degree and two counts of "adding poison or other harmful substance to water, food, drink, or medicine."

A judge handed down the verdict in June 2025, which included a credit of 136 days, due to the time he's already served, which means he'll have around eight months remaining.

What did Wolfie Kahletti do?

The social media influencer has gained a following for being a bit of a prankster, according to the Hindustan Times. That's what the 27-year-old claimed was his motivation for spraying the produce at a Mesa Walmart with a can of Hot Shot Ultra Bed Bug & Flea Killer that he had stolen from the store. Afterwards, Kahletti reportedly had second thoughts due to an outpouring of criticism online, and tried to go back and throw the contaminated food away.

The publication reports that an estimated $931 worth of food was damaged as a result of the prank — which included fruits and vegetables like lemons, bananas, squash, as well as a rotisserie chicken. A representative from Walmart addressed the incident. "We’re disgusted by what happened at our Mesa store, and social media pranks like this cannot be tolerated,” director of media relations for Walmart, Kelsey Bohl said in a statement.

“The health and safety of our customers and associates is always a top priority," she continued. "We removed all directly impacted product and cleaned and sanitized the affected area of the store. We are grateful for the swift action of law enforcement, and we’ll continue to work closely with them throughout their investigation.”

Even though Walmart claims that the food was all pulled before anyone had a chance to purchase it, law enforcement representatives say it was the dangerous situation that Smith created that got him into so much trouble. “It should be noted that the time between when the defendant sprayed the items to when he placed them into the cart, left plenty of time for customers to take the contaminated items and purchase them,” a police report viewed by the Hindustan Times stated.