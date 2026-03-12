Understanding the Rising Threat to California as the U.S. Conflict With Iran Continues Drones are easy to launch quickly and in large numbers, according to experts. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 12 2026, 4:27 p.m. ET Source: Drei Kubik/Unsplash

On Feb. 28, 2026, the U.S. government joined forces with Israel to attack Iran, dropping bombs and assassinating the country's top leaders. In the days that followed, the countries exchanged a volley of missiles, with several areas hosting U.S. military forces immediately becoming targets of Iran. While the country went a few days without an official figurehead, after several people who could've stepped in for Iran's supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, it named a new head the first week of March.

Just a few days after Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the former supreme leader, was named the FBI warned that the U.S. could become a potential target. But, why would Iran attack California, as the FBI warns? And do they even have weapons that could reach the west coast of the country from the Middle East? Keep reading as we break down what you need to know about the potential threats facing the state and what Gavin Newsome has to say about a possible attack on American soil.

Source: Maarten Van Den Heuvel/Unsplash

Why would Iran attack California?

An attack on U.S. bases around the world has left many on edge following the government's involvement in the conflict in the Middle East. But, while nobody really questioned why Iran would target areas that could be directly involved in the unfolding conflict in the region, plenty of people wonder how California became a target. According to ABC News, the threat against the state actually came in before the Feb. 28 attack on Iran, and police had been directed to be on high alert.

Is Iran really threatening California?

U.S. intelligence was given unverified information about a planned attack on California involving the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) that would be launched from a ship or vessel stationed off the west coast of the U.S. The drones were believed to be aimed at unnamed targets, and the plan was being put together in early February as a precaution against the U.S. threats against Iran. It doesn't sound like the FBI received any new intelligence in the weeks following the threat.

California governor says no imminent threat despite warning about possible Iran drone attackhttps://t.co/oX4pHkIy16 — 7News Boston WHDH (@7News) March 12, 2026

However, CNN notes that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt later scoffed at the idea that California was ever really under threat, writing on social media that, “one email that was sent to local law enforcement in California about a single, unverified tip. The email even states the tip was based on *unverified* intelligence," in what appeared to be an attempt to downplay concerns about possible retaliation for the U.S. involvement in the conflict.

Can Iran reach California?

While Iran has been known to use drones in combat, and they could conceivably reach California if they were launched from ships off the coast, it doesn't seem like it's a very large worry for California's Governor, Gavin Newsom.

The corrupt and repressive Iranian regime must never have nuclear weapons. The leadership of Iran must go. But that does not justify the President of the United States engaging in an illegal, dangerous war that will risk the lives of our American service members and our friends… — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) February 28, 2026