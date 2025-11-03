Governor Gavin Newsom Opens California State Parks for Free as Shutdown Continues

The initiative builds on the Golden Bear Pass Program, which has driven a sharp increase in park visits since its introduction.

Sixty miles south of Oregon, the world’s tallest trees stand in grisly groves, boasting in pride. At a distance, some dramatic slot canyons are busy confusing those who step inside their undulating curves, winding and twisting like a labyrinth’s trap. Somewhere, a historic teahouse sits alongside a lake of shimmering green waters, whispering tales from a bygone memory. In a field, the scent wafting from a trail of bright orange poppies tells the stories of medieval princesses who crushed these flowers into powders for tantalizing beauty.

Giant redwood trees towering in a state park in California (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jerome Gorin)

Shards of mining pile up in a ghost town, patrolled by invisible ghosts that scream the forgotten episode of the gold rush. What is common in all these places? All of them are parts of California’s vast patchwork of state parks visited by millions every year. As the government shutdown continues, its unchanging yank has propelled the state’s governor to loosen the code of the park’s visitor rulebook, allowing Californians free access to state parks, according to a report by FOX 6 San Diego News.

U.S. government shutdown forces national parks to shut down due to staffing and funds shortage ( Image Source: Getty Images | Tim Brown)

Last week, as per the news outlet, Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom announced the “Outdoor for All” initiative, which will offer free entry to hundreds of state parks for families receiving public assistance, as part of a revamped version of the Golden Bear Pass Program. The leaders believe that a lack of federal funds or staffing shortage should never become a barrier for people interested in enjoying these outdoor trips. Ever since the Golden Bear Pass Program was rolled out three years ago, it has demonstrated an astronomical growth, going from a couple of thousand free passes a year to more than 108,000 issued in the past three years.

A visitor exploring a state park in California (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | John Elk III)

Inspired by the results of the program, the governor designed an updated version to promote a “healthier, more equitable California for all.” The program enables Californians to receive free annual vehicle day-use passes at more than 200 state parks, which means they can bypass the entrance fee and gain access to the park’s entertaining and sightseeing features without having to cram their budget books. After noticing a dramatic rise in visitor participation, the participation process was also streamlined.

Visitor beholding towering pines in a state park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Gary Yeowell)

“The revamped Golden Bear Pass is a prime example of how more efficient and effective government can better connect everyday Californians with essential services and deliver real results,” Governor Newsom shared with the outlet. “Our state parks are unmatched in their scenic beauty and biodiversity, and they belong to all Californians,” she stated. “Cost should never be a barrier for California families seeking to enjoy the state’s outdoor spaces and the physical and mental health benefits that come from being in nature.”

Group of tourists posing in front of a sign at the entrance to the Grand Teton National Park (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ceri Breeze)

So, who is eligible to avail access to these passes? According to the notice, the Golden Bear Pass is available to families receiving CalWORKs, individuals on Supplemental Security Income (SSI), income-eligible Californians over 62, and participants in California’s Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program. All the passes will be valid through December 31 in the year of the issue.

A group of tourists gathered at Wallis Annensberg, California (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | National Wildlife Federation)

As of June 1, the state reported more than 83,000 fourth graders have signed up for the Adventure Pass program, and over 33,000 free library park passes have been distributed statewide. “Thanks to the simplified Golden Bear Pass process, tens of thousands more California families will be able to explore the state’s incredible natural and cultural resources for free,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “I look forward to welcoming thousands more families to their state parks with the help of this innovative program.”

Man standing at the edge of a coastline in California (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Alexander Spatari)

So if you have been fantasizing about ambling through the redwood giants of Humboldt Redwoods or dipping in the jeweled blue waters of Point Lobos, this is your sign. Pick up your phone and register for the pass program. You can check out the California Parks website for online registration.

