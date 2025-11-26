Halley Kate Fans Share Their Concern After Halley Kate Reveals She’s Been Hospitalized The 24-year-old influencer looks like she's using her platform to share something about her health. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 26 2025, 3:41 p.m. ET Source: halleykate/TikTok

If you've never heard of Halley Kate McGookin before, you may be interested to know a bit more about the 25-year-old influencer and co-star of the Delusional Diaries podcast. She mostly made a name for herself after getting punched in the face by an unknown man in March 2024. But, the thing that catapulted her to internet stardom, according to The Independent, wasn't the unprompted act of violence, but instead the news that the Gen Z influencer also bought her first house (and car) that day.

Since then, fans have followed McGookin (who simply goes by Halley Kate) with great interest. That's likely why they were so quick to grow concerned and wonder why Halley Kate was in the hospital when she first posted a video from her hospital bed. Considering how much the social media influencer has been through, it's clear that many feared the worse, but fortunately Halley Kate fans have little to fear. You can find out more below.

Why is Halley Kate in the hospital?

On Sept. 9, 2025, Halley Kate posted a video of herself from her hospital bed, telling her followers that she had been admitted to the hospital, with no clear timeline as to when she would go home. Halley Kate was clearly emotional in the clip, and she appeared to be fighting back tears at times — and openly crying at others — about the state of things. According to McGookin, the day she posted the video was particularly bad, and she even broke down a bit as she shared more about her story.

It sounds like she had already been hospitalized for a while when she finally posted, and she did so that her fans wouldn't worry or wonder about why she hadn't posted any new content for a while. However, it didn't take long for her to share some additional updates, including a sweet post about how she had someone by her side who continually "shows up" for her every day.

While we can't imagine what she's going through, it sounds like McGookin is able to find some silver linings during what she says is a diagnosis of ulcerative colitis.

@halleykate This has been pretty traumatizing I’m ngl😂 so no i won’t be answering invasive questions at this time so don’t even bother commenting them. I usually keep my content very relevant to my day to day and everything you’ve been seeing for the past little bit has been prefilmed💓 sorry if my content isn’t the best for the next little while!! ♬ original sound - halley

What is ulcerative colitis?

According to the Mayo Clinic, ulcerative colitis is a form of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that can cause inflammation, irritation, and sores along the digestive tract. This type of condition manifests in large intestine, and seems to take hold deep in the innermost lining that exists in the rectum and colon. People typically start to experience symptoms of this condition slowly over a great deal of time, as opposed to suddenly, which means McGookin was likely symptomatic for a while.