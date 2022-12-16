Threats From Climate Change Lead to Federal Protection of the PNW's Iconic Whitebark Pine

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has finally stepped to protect a beloved yet rare tree native to the Pacific Northwest, under the Endangered Species Act. That tree is known as the whitebark pine.

According to the USFWS' press release, the whitebark pine tree can be found across seven western U.S. states and Canada, in frigid, windy, and high-latitude or high-elevation environments. The tree is widely recognized for its twisted shape, which is why its often depicted in local art.