Fans Share Well-Wishes for Savannah Guthrie After Health Update "It’s my last day for a little while.” By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 6 2026, 2:38 p.m. ET Source: The Mega Agency

Today show fans have been missing the morning show's co-anchor, Savannah Guthrie. The former attorney has been off the air for a little while now, prompting fans to reach out to see how she's doing. The 54-year-old has been a fixture on the morning show since 2012, which has even her long-term fans wondering when she plans to make her big return to the small screen. Fortunately, everyone got a little update from Guthrie at the start of the new year as she responded to questions about her health.

Article continues below advertisement

And while she's reportedly "all good" now, many of her loyal followers want to know when they can expect to see her back alongside her co-host as they take over the airwaves each morning. You can find out what's wrong with Savannah Guthrie below, including how long she's likely to be off the air while she recovers from the planned surgery that will sideline her for a few more weeks, depending on how well she heals.

Source: The Mega Agency

Article continues below advertisement

What's wrong with Savannah Guthrie?

On Dec. 19, 2025, Guthrie used her time on air to inform her viewers that she would need to take some time off to address a health problem. “I have vocal nodules, and now I also have a polyp,” she said on the Today show. “It’s not a big, big deal, but I am going to have a surgery real early in the new year and be off for a couple of weeks. So it’s my last day for a little while.” She joked with the crew that she would need to rest her voice for a while, which made her family happy.

One of her co-hosts also had the same surgery in the past, and she offered her friend a whiteboard so that she could easily communicate while she was resting her voice. Then, on Jan. 5, 2026, Guthrie used that same whiteboard to send a message to her fans. "All good," she wrote on the dry erase board in a photo that was shared to her Instagram account. "Thanks for all of the prayers and love." The comments quickly filled up with even more well wishes from those who were eager to see her again.

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Savannah Guthrie have vocal cord surgery?

Guthrie announced the reason behind why she would be having the surgery during that December broadcast. "Some of you have noticed that my voice has been very scratchy and started to crack a little bit," she said at the time, according to People magazine, before joking about how viewers may be worried that she's had an ongoing head cold that has been causing the vocal changes. Instead, Guthrie revealed that she was finally at the end of a year-long mystery about her health.