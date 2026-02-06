Want To Shop TrumpRx? Here’s What You Need To Know The shop is open... but only for some people. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 6 2026, 3:05 p.m. ET Source: Unsplash

Donald Trump officially launched his prescription drug platform, TrumpRx, in February 2026, which he claims will help Americans access cheaper prescription drugs. This is part of his efforts to roll out a "Most Favored Nation" pricing initiative, which he says will force drug manufacturers to sell the U.S. medications at the lowest prices available around the world. In short, Trump is hoping that if a medication is sold to one country for $1 then the U.S. should get that same discounted pricing.

With the launch of TrumpRx, the president and his administration hope to start alleviating some of the affordability issues that are plaguing many U.S. residents. However, Trump's new prescription platform is only offering a small number of options to start, and people may still struggle to use the online system thanks to insurance restrictions imposed by the government. What drugs are on TrumpRx? And how can the average person use the online pharmacy option? Keep reading as we break it down.

How does TrumpRx work?

Trump announced the launch of TrumpRx on Feb. 5, 2026, with an initial offering of 43 prescriptions, according to The Hill. While there's no comprehensive list on the website, the FAQ section says that TrumpRx includes "many commonly prescribed brand-name drugs." Some examples include those used to treat fertility and weight loss issues. A quick perusal of the website shows that weight-loss drugs Wegovy and Ozempic are among the medications listed, as well as Gonal-F, a fertility treatment.

However, none of these medications can be ordered directly from TrumpRx. Instead, The Hill says that people who want to use the online pharmacy will instead receive coupons for the medications, which they will then have to download to their phones or print, so they can take them to a brick-and-mortar pharmacy to have the prescriptions filled at the discounted price. But, before they can do that, they need to confirm that they are not receiving any government health insurance benefits.

That's because those who rely on federal, state, or locally funded medical or prescription benefit programs are barred from getting TrumpRx pricing. Instead, they will need to use their existing prescription benefits instead. This likely puts those in lower-income households, arguably the ones who could benefit the most from discounted medications, at a disadvantage. The Hill says that TrumpRX will likely save most people between 33 and 93 percent off the cost of most prescription drugs.

