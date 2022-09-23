As we know, fracking is truly horrendous for the environment — not only can it trigger earthquakes, but it can also result in oil spills, deforestation, and more. And recently, the U.K. unfortunately decided to lift its fracking ban, in an irresponsible attempt to temporarily mitigate the ongoing energy crisis.

On Sept. 8, the U.K.'s new Prime Minister, Liz Truss, said the country's decision "could get gas flowing in as soon as six months, where there is local support," according to CNBC.