By Anna Garrison Published Feb. 20 2025, 12:38 p.m. ET

One of the most accessible ways to learn about the world around us is to watch a documentary. Some of the most famous nature documentaries are narrated by Sir David Attenborough, who is a biologist and broadcaster, but in recent years, it's become commonplace to see nature documentaries with narrators from all walks of entertainment.

Actor Tom Hanks is beloved by Hollywood and has starred in projects with environmental themes. In 2025, he is the narrator for the 10-part NBC/BBC joint nature docuseries The Americas, which highlights different locations across the Americas, such as the Wild West or the Andes. Keep reading to learn more about the project, including its premiere date and how you can watch.

Actor Tom Hanks is narrating 'The Americas,' a 10-part NBC/BBC nature docuseries.

According to NBC News, the 10-part series The Americas will explore creatures, habitats, and ecosystems of North and South America. Not only is the project narrated by Oscar winner Tom Hanks but the series will be scored by fellow Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer. Each episode will be dedicated to a different location in the Americas — from the Gulf Coast to Mexico, the Amazon, and more.

In an interview about the project with the BBC, Hanks explained why he was eager to be involved. "I knew that I would be learning an awful lot. I wanted to be on the front line. I feel lucky to be a part of this extraordinary project – of capturing something that is so real that is it's irrefutable to anybody who watches it."

Hanks also revealed his favorite aspects of the documentary: watching creatures play! "Carefree youngsters - cubs, otters, pups, chicks, owls – learning how to do whatever they do for the first time. It seems like all of creation seeks some form of contact, affection, and togetherness that is undeniably a part of their behaviour," he said.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter in 2024, executive producer Mike Gunton explained why he chose the Americas as a documentary subject. "I had the idea that there was an area of the planet no one had ever really covered,” said Gunton. "It’s the Americas. What’s so exciting is that nowhere has this range. You cannot imagine anything more diverse. As a wildlife filmmaker, you are looking for superlatives. It hasn’t got elephants but it’s got everything else. [We] are delivering things people have never seen before."

Per the Hollywood Reporter, there will be an eleventh episode of the docuseries that's a 'making-of' type episode with behind-the-scenes footage. The series was filmed over five years and via 180 expeditions across 8,700 miles.

How can I watch 'The Americas?'

Episodes of The Americas premiere exclusively on NBC but will be simulcast on networks such as Bravo, CNBC, E!, SYFY, and USA. Each episode will be released weekly at 8 p.m. ET on Sundays, beginning on Feb. 23, 2025, at 7 p.m.ET. Those with Peacock will have access to stream episodes the next day.