The Book That Turns Pet Lovers into Lifelong Animal Advocates "Every great social movement begins with empathy," Suzana Gartner says By Green Matters Staff Published Oct. 16 2025, 8:26 p.m. ET Source: Suzana Gartner

When people fall in love with a pet, something profound happens. They begin to see animals not just as companions, but as feeling, sentient beings. For Suzana Gartner, J.D., LL.M., that spark of empathy became a lifelong calling. Her book, A Voice for Animals: The Social Movement Providing Dignity and Compassion for Animals, invites readers to follow that same path—from loving their pets to embracing compassion for all animals.

Article continues below advertisement

“Every great social movement begins with empathy,” Suzana says. “For many people, their first experience of genuine empathy for another species comes from their relationship with a dog or a cat. My hope is to help people expand that circle of compassion to see that all animals deserve dignity, respect, and care.”

Source: Suzana Gartner

Article continues below advertisement

A Life Inspired by Compassion and Advocacy

Suzana Gartner’s career has been defined by her dedication to animals. A retired animal rights lawyer and former Executive Director of Operations & Programming at a Humane Society, she has seen firsthand both the love people have for their pets and the injustices faced by animals who are not as lucky. “When I started my animal law practice, most people didn’t even know the field existed,” she recalls. “One of my very first cases involved helping a separating couple create a custody arrangement for their dog, Lucy. That experience reinforced how much animals mean to people. They’re not property; they’re family.”

Her years of advocacy, combined with her personal experiences, shaped A Voice for Animals. The book blends heartwarming stories with practical advice, guiding readers to reflect on their relationships with animals and inspiring them to live in alignment with their values. “I wanted this book to be accessible,” Suzana explains. “Not everyone calls themselves an animal advocate, but most people love their pets deeply. This book shows that the compassion they already have can be a powerful force for change.”

Article continues below advertisement

Inspired by Jane Goodall’s Legacy

Suzana Gartner credits the late Dr. Jane Goodall as one of her greatest influences. “Jane Goodall showed the world that empathy can be a powerful agent of change,” Suzana says. “She helped people see animals as individuals with their own lives, families, and emotions. That message deeply shaped how I see advocacy, as an act of compassion that extends to all beings.”

Source: Suzana Gartner

Article continues below advertisement

“Her courage and lifelong commitment to animals inspired me to dedicate my life to giving them a voice,” Suzana adds. “I hope to carry her legacy forward by encouraging others to make choices that reflect the compassion they already feel in their hearts.”

Living Our Values Every Day

Through A Voice for Animals, Suzana empowers readers to bridge the gap between their love for companion animals and a broader awareness of animal welfare. She shares stories from her time in animal rescue and law that remind us of our shared responsibility. “I’ve met people who didn’t consider themselves activists,” she says, “but who realized after reading the book that they already had the heart of one. They just needed to connect that love to their daily choices.”

Article continues below advertisement

The book has resonated with readers of all backgrounds, from lifelong animal advocates to people simply looking to live more compassionately. “It’s not about perfection,” Suzana emphasizes. “It’s about progress, taking the empathy we already have and using it to make a difference. Even small actions, when multiplied, create powerful change.”

Continuing the Movement

At her book signings and speaking engagements, Suzana hopes to carry forward the message that compassion is universal. “I’ve always believed that advocacy starts with love,” she says. “If you love your pet, you already have what it takes to make the world better for animals everywhere.” With A Voice for Animals, Suzana Gartner has given readers a heartfelt reminder that the bond between humans and animals can be the foundation for a kinder world, one where compassion extends beyond our homes and into every aspect of our lives.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Suzana Gartner

For those who already care deeply about animals, A Voice for Animals: The Social Movement that Provides Dignity and Compassion for Animals offers something rare. It’s a way to translate love into action without judgment or pressure. It’s a gentle reminder that compassion doesn’t end at our own doorstep and that even small, everyday choices can create ripples of kindness. For readers who want to help friends and family see animals through a wider lens, this book is a beautiful way to start meaningful conversations.

Book Signings