Can Get Enough Space Talk? Check Out the SpaceX Launch Schedule for Vandenberg
SpaceX has listed its next four missions flying out of the California base.
Published April 16 2026, 11:20 a.m. ET
When NASA finally got the Artemis II off the ground for its mission around the moon, people from all over the world found themselves glued to their TVs and internet as they watched the ship's successful launch, and then virtually followed the progress of the four astronauts on board as they made their trek around the moon and returned to Earth safely.
If you're one of those people who couldn't look away as NASA did its work, you may be eager to check out some more launches.
Fortunately, SpaceX has shared its planned launch schedule for its Vandenberg, California, location. The space travel company has posted the details of its upcoming launches online, sharing its next line of 2026 planned mission dates.
And while weather and other factors could cause some of the info to change, it looks like people who can't get enough of this stuff will have plenty more opportunities to watch rockets blast off to parts unknown for the remainder of the year.
SpaceX has shared its launch schedule for its Vandenberg base.
According to the SpaceX website, the company will be very busy sending Starlink satellites into orbit this year. That's because SpaceX has listed its next four missions flying out of the California base, which include:
- April 18, 2026
- April 21, 2026
- April 25, 2026
- April 28, 2026
These missions will be flown using the Falcon 9, according to the website, and will be in low Earth orbit once they are in orbit.
From there, they will be used to provide broadband internet to people all over Earth, which allows users to do everything from make video calls to play video games online, according to the Starlink website.
And, thanks to the number of launches the company does, it claims it is able to constantly put the newest technology up into orbit, allowing people to do more with their internet with every change the company makes to its design and capabilities.
Where can you head to get the best viewing of the Vandenberg launch?
Dying to catch a launch? There are a few ways to watch. First, much like NASA's launches, SpaceX livestreams the process and includes a nice little countdown clock on its website so you know you'll never miss a minute of the action.
But if you want to see the action up close and in person, the Space Launch Schedule website says there are a few places you can head to get a better view of the rocket launches, and they include several spots that range from Los Angeles to Santa Barbara.
That being said, the website notes that some of the best places around the Vandenberg base will be crowded, traffic will be a struggle to get through, and parking will be hard to come by.
If you're planning to watch these launches in person, you may want to opt for a spot that is further away from the base so that you can avoid the crowds and get a better view of the launch.