Watch as a Massive Sinkhole Appears in the Middle of a City Street in Bangkok The sinkhole stretched an estimated 160 feet and has the potential to grow wider. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 24 2025, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Reddit

Three cars were swallowed whole when a massive sinkhole opened up in the streets of Bangkok. The incident was caught on video by people who were nearby when it happened, showing just how quickly the massive and destructive force can appear. The sinkhole formed in the Thai capital, which had been getting hammered by high winds and torrential downpours as the region's monsoon season got underway. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like anyone was injured as a result.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, the massive hole was a terrifying thing for spectators to witness, and video footage of the disaster quickly went viral, prompting many to wonder exactly what it would take for a sinkhole of that size to open up near them. You can find that out, and much more, as we gathered everything we know about the Bangkok sinkhole, including what causes these types of cave-ins, and just how big they can get when they are left uncontrolled.

Source: Andres Brucker/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

A massive sinkhole formed in the middle of a Bangkok street.

According to the Royal Thai Police, the shocking cave opened on Sept. 24, 2025, at around 7 a.m. The sudden appearance of the hole caused a massive evacuation near the epicenter, which not only disrupted traffic but also emptied a nearby hospital and police station out of an abundance of caution. Fortunately, no injuries were reported from the 98-square-foot crater, which initially stretched an estimated 160 feet and has the potential to grow wider as time passes.

@channelnewsasia A sinkhole estimated to be 30m wide and 50m deep opened up outside a hospital in Bangkok on Wednesday (Sep 24). Local media reports indicate the area was previously closed due to the construction of a train line. Authorities reported no injuries and said investigations into the cause of the sinkhole are ongoing. #sinkhole #bangkok #thainews #thailand ♬ original sound - CNA - CNA

Article continues below advertisement

How are sinkholes formed?

According to local reporting from The Nation, the sinkhole in Bangkok opened up due to construction work that was taking place at a nearby subway station. However, sinkholes can form for a variety of reasons. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) website describes sinkholes as a ground depression with "no natural external surface drainage." These depressions typically fill with water during times of rain or flooding, and then drain into the subsurface beneath the ground to empty.

As the water passes through these materials, they will dissolve any soluble substances — like limestone, gypsum, salt beds and domes, or other types of carbonate rock — creating open spaces like caverns and holes. Once those holes reach a certain size, the land above them will collapse into them, creating a sinkhole. Depending on the size of the caverns hiding under the surface, those holes can be quite big, like the one in Bangkok that measured 160 feet deep by 98 feet wide.

Article continues below advertisement

What's the biggest sinkhole on record?

According to the Live Science blog, sinkholes can vary in size quite a bit. Take, for example, one of the biggest sinkholes known to man, which exists in Fengjie County, China. Nicknamed the "Heavenly Pit," it's considered the world's deepest sinkhole at 2,172 feet. The pit was created thanks to the degradation of the limestone that covered the Difeng cave.

@historicaltidbits The Largest and Deepest Sinkhole in the World: Xiaozhai Tiankeng Fengjie China #historicaltidbits The Heavenly Pit, also known as Xiaozhai Tiankeng, is a breathtaking natural wonder located in China. This massive sinkhole, renowned as the deepest in the world, is a testament to the incredible power of geological forces. Formed over millions of years through the process of karst erosion, the Heavenly Pit is a result of the dissolution of limestone by water. This gradual process created a vast, vertical shaft that plunges deep into the earth's crust. Its sheer size and depth are truly awe-inspiring, making it a must-see destination for nature enthusiasts and adventurers alike. Beyond its impressive dimensions, the Heavenly Pit is also home to a diverse ecosystem. Within its depths, visitors can find lush vegetation, including rare plant species that have adapted to the unique conditions of the sinkhole. Additionally, the pit is a habitat for various wildlife, providing a glimpse into the remarkable biodiversity of the region. The Heavenly Pit has become a popular tourist attraction, drawing visitors from around the world. The nearby village of Xiaozhai offers accommodations and local experiences, allowing tourists to immerse themselves in the surrounding culture. A staircase leading down into the sinkhole provides a safe and accessible way for visitors to explore this natural marvel. Whether you're a geology enthusiast, a nature lover, or simply seeking a unique adventure, the Heavenly Pit is a must-visit destination. Its sheer size, breathtaking beauty, and diverse ecosystem make it a truly unforgettable experience. #history #geology #karst #heavenlypit #sinkhole #sinkholes #sinkholechina #china #xiaozhaitiankeng #Fengjie ♬ original sound - Historical Tidbits - Historical Tidbits