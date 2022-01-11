The Karakum Desert’s ‘Gates of Hell’ Sinkhole May Close After Almost 50 Years

It's only the second week of 2022, and big (albeit, weird) things are already happening.

A famously large sinkhole located in Turkmenistan's Karakum Desert, which been aptly named the Gates of Hell, may actually be closing up after close to 50 years. Although it's supposedly a hot tourist attraction for those who visit, the country's president, named Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov, is ordering scientists to have it "sealed" due to its exorbitant impact.