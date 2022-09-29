Out-Of-Place Seal Walks to Massachusetts Police Station and Is Re-Released Into the Ocean

It's cute enough that a seal is named Shoebert... but when he turns himself into authorities, because he's lost? Now that's just too cute.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, police in Beverly, Mass., local animal control, and Mystic Aquarium officials attempted to remove Shoebert the seal from a pond, though the attempts were unsuccessful. But the following day, Shoebert turned himself in to local police. He was then captured by Mystic Aquarium, and eventually, he was relocated.