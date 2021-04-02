Picture it: it’s finally warm enough for a beach day, so you and your quarantine pod are sprawled out on the sand, getting your tan on, and sipping on some White Claws. Suddenly, you notice another pod — not of people, but of seals! They’re casually lounging on the shore, splashing in the water, and being all-around adorable. Your instinct is probably to get a bit closer to the seals for a photo — but a new campaign is urging the public to “Give Seals Space.”

If you’ve ever wondered what to do if you see seals on the beach, keep reading to learn about the new campaign.