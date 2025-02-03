Despite the Rarity of Shark Attacks, They're Still Occurring: All the Shark Attacks of 2025 We will continue to update this list throughout the year. By Anna Garrison Published Feb. 3 2025, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Alex Rose / Unsplash

That said, unfortunately, there have been a growing number of instances of human and wildlife conflict. Most of the time, these encounters are spurred by the climate crisis, which has brought marine life closer to shore. If you want to keep current about the ongoing number of shark attacks in 2025, here is your running list.

On Feb. 3, 2025, a teenage girl reportedly died from a shark attack in Australia.

According to a post on X, the Queensland Ambulance Service responded to a "serious shark bite incident" just north of Brisbane around Bribie Island at 4:45 p.m. local time on Feb. 3, 2025. Per Nine News, the victim was a teenage girl who was bitten on the arm while swimming roughly 100 meters offshore. Then, according to Sydney Herald News, the girl made it back to the beach, but despite witnesses and paramedics trying to help her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.