Despite the Rarity of Shark Attacks, They're Still Occurring: All the Shark Attacks of 2025

We will continue to update this list throughout the year.

Anna Garrison - Author
By

Published Feb. 3 2025, 10:49 a.m. ET

Two Caribbean reef sharks swimming around a rock.
Source: Alex Rose / Unsplash

If you've seen movies like Jaws and avoided the beach, chances are, you're overestimating the likelihood of a shark attack happening to you. According to USA Today, in 2023, there were 69 "unprovoked" shark attacks on humans, with 36 being in the United States. Additionally, the Florida Museum reports that the odds of being attacked by a shark are 1 in 11.5 million.

That said, unfortunately, there have been a growing number of instances of human and wildlife conflict. Most of the time, these encounters are spurred by the climate crisis, which has brought marine life closer to shore.

If you want to keep current about the ongoing number of shark attacks in 2025, here is your running list.

On Feb. 3, 2025, a teenage girl reportedly died from a shark attack in Australia.

A Great White Shark rises from the water with their mouth open.
Source: Getty Images / Unsplash+

According to a post on X, the Queensland Ambulance Service responded to a "serious shark bite incident" just north of Brisbane around Bribie Island at 4:45 p.m. local time on Feb. 3, 2025.

Per Nine News, the victim was a teenage girl who was bitten on the arm while swimming roughly 100 meters offshore. Then, according to Sydney Herald News, the girl made it back to the beach, but despite witnesses and paramedics trying to help her, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Australia uses drumlines away from shore to catch sharks, tag them, and release them away from beaches to mitigate the risk of shark-human interactions. However, per Sydney Herald News, it's unclear if the shark in this incident was baited into the area before the attack.

Animal activists such as the group Animals Australia have been vocal about using non-lethal alternatives to drumlines, which trap sharks in nets, hook them, and sometimes kill them.

