Shark Attacks of 2024: The Most Harrowing Instances of Human-Wildlife Conflict

Although shark attacks are a rarity, in 2024, there were multiple instances of human-wildlife conflict.

Jan. 17 2024, Published 11:04 a.m. ET

Shark fin in water.
Source: iStock

Despite the public perception of sharks as terrifying creatures hungry for human blood, the odds of a fatal shark attack, according to PETA, are one in 3.7 million. Even in these instances, sharks aren't attacking maliciously — sharks often bite to understand what's happening.

Unfortunately, as a fear response to these scary-looking sea creatures, humans have started trophy hunting great white sharks. Sharks are incredibly important for the welfare of the ocean, and removing any animal from an ecosystem has devastating effects.

That said, it's important to be careful in all ocean waters where sharks could be present. Here are some of the shark attacks of 2024.

On Jan. 15, 2024, a boy was bitten by a shark while vacationing in the Bahamas.

Great white shark swimming in water.
Source: iStock

On Jan. 15, 2024, the Royal Bahamas Police force issued an alert that a 10-year-old boy on vacation from Maryland had been bitten by a shark.

The attack took place around 4 p.m. local time while the boy was "participating in an expedition in a Shark Tank at a local resort" on Paradise Island. The boy was bitten on his leg and then immediately transferred to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.

