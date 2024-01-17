Shark Attacks of 2024: The Most Harrowing Instances of Human-Wildlife Conflict

Although shark attacks are a rarity, in 2024, there were multiple instances of human-wildlife conflict.

Despite the public perception of sharks as terrifying creatures hungry for human blood, the odds of a fatal shark attack, according to PETA, are one in 3.7 million . Even in these instances, sharks aren't attacking maliciously — sharks often bite to understand what's happening .

Unfortunately, as a fear response to these scary-looking sea creatures, humans have started trophy hunting great white sharks. Sharks are incredibly important for the welfare of the ocean, and removing any animal from an ecosystem has devastating effects.

That said, it's important to be careful in all ocean waters where sharks could be present. Here are some of the shark attacks of 2024.