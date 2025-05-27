Actress Sara Sampaio Shares Heartfelt Plea for Missing Dog She told fans that this would likely be her last update about her beloved Mongo. By Lauren Wellbank Published May 27 2025, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: sarasampaio/Instagram, The Mega Agency

As pet parents everywhere know, there's no greater pain than losing your four-legged friend. The only thing that comes close to that experience, is when your pet is actually lost, and you have no idea whether they are hurt, scared, or worse. Actress Sara Sampaio is going through the latter with her dog Mongo, who she says went missing on Apr. 28, 2025, after he got out of her yard. Since he went missing, Sampaio has gone out of her way to try and find him, even offering a hefty reward.

You can learn more about Sara Sampaio's missing dog, including which celebrities are also offering up their sympathies as the Superman actor struggles with the loss of her young pooch, and the uncertainty of what the future will hold if she isn't able to bring him home safe and sound sometime soon, below.

Sara Sampaio says her dog has gone missing.

On Apr. 29, 2025, Sampaio posted an urgent plea on her Instagram account, looking for any information that would help her find Mongo. "Help! Reward," the caption on the flyer she shared read. "No questions [asked]! Please help, Mongo [escaped] our fence and we can’t find him. We are desperate to find him. Please please help us. If you are in the L.A. area and by Outpost/Hollywood Hills/ Runyon area. He’s very small and friendly. He’s probably scared. He’s everything to me!"

A series of more urgent pleas followed in the days after her original request, with the actress sharing more information about her dog, including an update asking people who may come across him not to chase him or make sudden movements, since he would likely be scared off by any perceived aggression. About two weeks after the dog went missing, Sampaio made another post, but this one was about her own mental health during this trying ordeal.

"Yesterday was rough, it was the one-year anniversary of bringing him home," she wrote in part of the caption of a photo of her and the dog. "Putting into words how much he means to me feels like an impossible task. He’s my baby. I had such a deep bond with him from the second I got to hold him for the first time, he saved me in so many ways, but having that unconditional pure love was what I craved most in this world, and he gave me that, every single day."

She concluded the post by asking her friends and followers not to ask her for updates about Mongo, since it was too painful for her to keep offering the same information over and over again. Instead, she said she would "blast" the happy news that he was found as soon as she had a positive update to make.

Sara Sampaio has garnered a lot of celebrity support over her missing dog.

While we can't imagine how heartbreaking it is to not know where a piece of your heart is for weeks at a time, it seems like Sampaio has a lot of people looking out for her missing dog. In addition to her 8.4 million followers, some of her famous friends — like fellow animal lover Paris Hilton — are also on the lookout for the pooch as well.