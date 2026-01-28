Sanford Weill Donates To Vet School That Cared for His Dog — What Is His Net Worth? The donation was one of the largest in the university’s history. By Jamie Bichelman Published Jan. 28 2026, 3:45 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Former chief executive and chairman of Citigroup, Sanford "Sandy" Weill, and his wife, Joan, have pledged a generous donation to the University of California at Davis (UC Davis) veterinary school. If you have not yet heard about the Weill family's donation to the school, you are in for a rush of heartwarming, feel-good news. The donation will help fund important services and research that will undoubtedly help countless animals in the future.

Article continues below advertisement

Below, we report on the Weill family's donation to the UC Davis veterinary school and the reason why the family decided to donate to this school, in particular. Continue reading to learn more about the donation and how it will help save the lives of animals in perpetuity.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

What is Sanford Weill's net worth?

According to Forbes, 92-year-old Sanford "Sandy" Weill's net worth was estimated to be $1 billion as of 2021. Weill has spent decades in the lucrative financial services sector, which contributed to his massive wealth accumulation over time. "He formed a brokerage firm with partners, built it into Shearson Loeb Rhoads, and sold it to American Express for nearly $1 billion in 1981. Weill was CEO of Citigroup until 2003 and chairman until 2006," according to Forbes.

Former Citigroup CEO Sandy Weill and his wife, Joan, pledged $120 million for the veterinary school at the University of California at Davis https://t.co/1wgSSbNEqk — Bloomberg (@business) January 28, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

Sanford Weill made a generous donation to the vet school that treated his sick dog.

According to a report in Bloomberg, Sandy Weill and his wife, Joan, donated $120 million to the UC Davis veterinary school that at one time provided care for their sick dog. The report notes that this marks "one of the largest gifts ever in animal medicine to an institution." The Weill family's bichon frisé, named Angel, received care at the UC Davis veterinary school upon being diagnosed with lymphoma in 2018. Sadly, Angel passed away, but Angel's legacy lives on.

“Angel’s care at UC Davis left a lasting impression on our family,” Joan Weill said in a statement, per Bloomberg. “As Sandy and I became more involved with the school over the years, we have been continually inspired by its leadership, dedication to team science, pursuit of solving complex health challenges, and its unwavering commitment to animals and the families who love them.”

Article continues below advertisement

Sandy and Joan Weill make the largest gift in veterinary medicine, funding a new teaching hospital and research at UC Davis. https://t.co/sGwRGlQZTp — Observer (@observer) January 28, 2026

Per the Bloomberg report, roughly $80 million of the donation will be allocated towards the construction of a teaching hospital for animals, which is part of a larger Veterinary Medical Complex expansion at UC Davis that is estimated to cost $750 million. "The commitment will support a major campus expansion, strengthen work in comparative medicine, and bolster research into maladies such as cancer, neurological disorders, and cardiovascular conditions, the university said Wednesday."

Article continues below advertisement