Experts Worry Oil Spill Off the PNW's San Juan Islands Will Affect Local Orcas

This past weekend, a fishing boat called the Aleutian Isle sank in the PNW's Salish Sea. And unfortunately, as a result, it triggered a major oil spill just off Washington's San Juan Islands.

Based on the light flow of the oil, experts worry it's going to be very difficult to clean up. Luckily, most of it was diesel, which can sometimes evaporate. But experts hope it won't pose a risk to marine life in the surrounding waters.