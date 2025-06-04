Haribo Gummies Recalled After Testing Positive for Cannabis The company's "Happy Cola" gummies were sold in 1,000-gram packages. By Lauren Wellbank Published June 4 2025, 3:49 p.m. ET Source: Amit Lahav/Unsplash

Anyone with a sweet tooth is going to want to learn about the latest product recall involving candy. That's because this recall was issued by Haribo, the manufacturer of popular treats like Goldbears, Twin Snakes, and Happy Cola. According to a report from the company, they've issued a voluntary recall of one of their products after receiving complaints that the candies had been contaminated with cannabis.

You can keep reading to learn more about the Haribo gummies recall, including what some kids and adults claim happened to them after they say they consumed drug-laced treats.

Source: Brooke Lark/Unsplash

Haribo gummies have been recalled.

According to People magazine, Haribo issued a voluntary recall of some of the company's "Happy Cola" gummies after they reportedly tested positive for cannabis. The alert was originally shared by the Netherlands Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA) on May 29, 2025, alerting the country's consumers to avoid purchasing the products sold in 1,000-gram packages.

The product alert contained a picture of the item, which features the word Haribo across the top of the bag, and the company's dancing yellow bag along the bottom. The brown and white soda bottle-shaped gummies can clearly be seen through the clear packaging, indicating the type of candy involved in the recall.

"The police reported this to the NVWA after several people, both children and adults, became ill after eating the cola bottles,” a statement from an NVWA spokesperson reportedly said, which included details on how the cannabis was discovered, and how the authorities were forced to contact Haribo so they could issue a safety warning.

The gummies included in the recall were only sold in the Netherlands, and they contain a product code of L341-4002307906 and a best by date of January 2026. Anyone who currently has the product is being asked to contact Haribo for details on how to get a refund instead of returning it to the store where it was purchased.

Popular gummy bear manufacturer Haribo issued a recall in the Netherlands after some of its “Happy Cola” sweets reportedly tested positive for cannabis. https://t.co/aGdn6Z8AAN — FOX16 News (@FOX16News) May 30, 2025

Haribo gummies tested positive for cannabis.

Cannabis is another name for the dried pieces of the cannabis plant, which include leaves, stems, flowers, and seeds. The plant is made up of several different chemicals, which can be distilled and made into different products. Some of those products include tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), one of the plant's more popular compounds, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA). THC can cause mind-altering effects, which some people use recreationally to get high.

Cannabis, also known as marijuana, has become very popular in recent years and is sold in many states for recreational users. That being said, it is not recommended for use by children and teens, and the NIDA says that the drug has been linked to mental health conditions, as well as changes to brain development during those formative years.