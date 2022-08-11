Arguments to Ban Carriage Horse Reinvigorated After Another Collapsed in NYC Summer Heat

The argument to ban carriage horses is being ignited once again, after a New York City carriage horse collapsed on the hot asphalt along 45th Street and 9th Avenue during rush hour on Wednesday, Aug. 10. Onlookers watched the knees of the horse, whose name was Ryder, buckle as the driver jerked the reins upward. Once Ryder fell, the driver slapped him repeatedly, though he appeared to be suffering from heatstroke.

That said, animal rights activists are continuing to fight to ban them, for good.