or
Sign in with lockrMail
Green Matters
Home > Big Impact > News

New App RTHMS Launches on Valentine’s Day, Redefining What Compatibility Looks Like

At the heart of the platform are Habit Tags: dynamic indicators generated from real-world behavior.

Green Matters Staff - Author
By

Published Feb. 14 2026, 9:30 a.m. ET

RTHMS app
Source: RTHMSapp.com

In a crowded field of dating and connection apps, a new platform called RTHMS is rolling out a different way of thinking about relationships, one that focuses less on superficial swipes and more on the rhythms of real life. Officially launching on February 14, 2026, the app aims to match people not by how they appear, but by how they live, a shift that could have major implications for couples hoping to build long-lasting partnerships.å

Article continues below advertisement

Traditional dating apps often rely on static profiles, photos, and self-described traits that change little after they’re created. But RTHMS sets out to capture something deeper: the day-to-day patterns that define a person’s lifestyle from sleep and movement habits to wellness routines, travel preferences, and even food choices.

At the heart of the platform are Habit Tags: dynamic indicators generated from real-world behavior. These tags aren’t snapshots in time; they shift and evolve as someone’s life does, making compatibility something that grows and adapts rather than stays frozen on a dated profile.

Article continues below advertisement

Why Real-Life Compatibility Matters

Research from relationship psychology shows that couples whose everyday habits align — like how they eat meals, communicate, spend leisure time, and wind down at night — often report higher satisfaction and long-term stability. Shared routines create a kind of micro-synchrony that promotes emotional attunement, reduces friction, and helps partners support each other through everyday stressors.

For example, whether partners prefer similar evening routines or how they coordinate communication throughout the day can shape emotional regulation and trust, everyday patterns that add up to much more than first dates or matching bios.

Article continues below advertisement

In that sense, RTHMS’ focus on lived behavior taps into a growing understanding among psychologists that compatibility isn’t just about shared interests or ideals. It’s about how well two people’s lives actually fit together. Couples who consistently show compatibility in lifestyles, what experts sometimes call “suitability,” tend to have higher levels of long-term success because their daily rhythms naturally reinforce connection rather than clash with each other.

Article continues below advertisement

A New Kind of Connection Tool

According to the company, RTHMS does not store or sell sensitive personal data. Instead, raw inputs are anonymized and distilled into the Habit Tags that inform compatibility matches. This approach aims to respect privacy while offering insight into how people live and how they might align with others over time.

While the app launches with dating as its initial use case, RTHMS is designed to be useful even for people not actively searching for romantic partners, offering personal insight into lifestyle alignment and self-understanding, regardless of relationship goals.

What’s Next

RTHMS becomes available to download on the Apple App Store on February 14, with a limited waitlist for early beta access. As users begin to explore compatibility through lived habits rather than profiles, the platform could signal a broader shift in how technology supports human connection, one that’s rooted in reality, not just digital first impressions.

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

This Dating App Helps You Find the Love of Your Life, and the Dog of Your Dreams (Exclusive)

Studies Show That Being Eco-Friendly May Make You More Dateable

Here Are 8 Eco-Friendly Date Ideas That You Will Fall in Love With

Latest News News and Updates

    ABOUT Green Matters

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    CONNECT with Green Matters

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    PRIVACY & LEGAL

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Green Matters Logo

    © Copyright 2026 Engrost, Inc. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.