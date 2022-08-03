Germany’s Rhine River Is Becoming Too Shallow For Trade Ships

As droughts plague Lake Mead, the Great Salt Lake, the Colorado River, and other major bodies of water across the U.S., things aren't much better across the pond. One of Germany's largest and busiest rivers, the Rhine, is experiencing a serious drought that's taking a major toll on the country's economy.

Because of the Rhine River's plunging water levels, shipping prices are soaring. Pretty soon, trades may not be able to happen at all.