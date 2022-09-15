Everything You Need to Know About the 2022 Rail Strike That Didn’t Happen

We love to see labor unions make a difference — and the major U.S. railroads and unions just made history for engineers and conductors nationwide. After an ongoing battle against unfair attendance policies for years, rail workers threatened a 2022 strike.

However, prior to the planned strike on Friday, Sept. 16, the White House announced an indefinite agreement, giving employees a raise and protection against rail carriers' attendance policies, which are currently inflexible and unpredictable.