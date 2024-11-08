Home > Big Impact > News Watch the Moment a Raccoon Fell From the Ceiling at LaGuardia Airport The masked critter was spotted hanging from a wire before disappearing from sight. By Lauren Wellbank Published Nov. 8 2024, 12:58 p.m. ET Source: abc7la/TikTok

Weary travelers passing through New York's LaGuardia Airport were in for the shock of a lifetime when a raccoon crashed through the ceiling of one of the terminals. The masked critter's adventures were filmed by a quick-thinking bystander, who captured the entire incident on camera. The ensuing video went viral on social media, prompting a whole lot of questions about what the raccoon was doing in the airport in the first place.

Keep reading as I share some of the insights into how the raccoon ended up in the airport, and what happened to the little guy after he made is big escape.

In November 2024, a raccoon fell through the ceiling at LaGuardia Airport in New York.

The racoon made his shocking debut in the airport's Marine Air Terminal near the Spirit Airlines check in line, according to the Gothamist. The video, which was captured by TikToker user @ahmadanonimis, shows the surprising moment when the raccoon appeared to use a stray wire to climb down from the facility's drop ceiling before falling to the ground. Absolute chaos ensued in the airport after the raccoon was earthbound again as passengers and employees alike tried to flee.

One fast acting employee even appeared to try and catch the animal as he headed toward the TSA security checkpoint, but the masked critter was just too fast and got away. Per Gothamist, the incident took place early in the morning and was completely under control by 8:30 a.m. A Port Authority representative confirmed the news to the publication, and told them that Spirit Airlines was in the process of “addressing the matter with a professional wildlife control company.”

How did the raccoon get into the airport in the first place?

In a time where you can't even get a bottle of water through security, many are wondering how a raccoon managed to infiltrate the building. It seems like the answer lies in a lack of repairs that were made to the terminal where the little guy was spotted. That may have something to do with the fact that the Marine Air Terminal is known as a city landmark.

In fact, the Marine Air Terminal is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, something that makes updates and construction a tricky process to navigate.

What happened to the raccoon after he fell through the ceiling?

It sounds like everything worked out for the raccoon in the end. "The raccoon was safely located and released outside, with no further sightings [reported]," a Port Authority official explained to CNN.