What's the Deal With the Pink Flame Retardant Used to Combat Wildfires?

Authorities battling the blazes ravaging areas in and around Los Angeles County are using more than water to stop the fire — they're deploying brilliantly pink flame retardants. Aircraft have been dropping the hot-pink material on the ground in the hopes that it can finally stop the spread of the Palisades Fires and the other wildfires that have sparked in the area.

But, with the pink flame retardant covering everything from homes to vegetation, many people have questions about the material, including what they will do to remove it once the fire threat has ended. Keep reading to learn more about the pink flame retardant used to help extinguish wildfires.

What is the pink fire retardant used in the L.A. wildfires?

CBS News says firefighters are using pink flame suppressants to cover vulnerable areas to stop the spread of the fire. This areal mix deployed by low-flying aircraft is made from ammonium phosphate, water, and iron oxide. The Forest Service has been coordinating these efforts using thirteen different aircraft to prevent the fire from accessing oxygen, which it needs to burn.

Not only that, but the mix is also instrumental in cooling the temperatures of the vegetation in the area, which can help make it and other surfaces less likely to catch fire. As for the particular color used, Fast Company says that's intentional since manufacturers add food coloring to the mix to make it easier for pilots to see where they've already dropped the retardant.

How do you remove the pink fire retardant?

According to the State of Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality, there are a few things people need to know before they attempt to clean up this type of fire retardant. First, any dried-out powder to be swept up should be wet first to reduce the amount of dust that is stirred up. Do not use hoses to clear the material due to the risk of the chemical mixture ending up in storm drains, which could impact local waterways.

Additionally, leaf blowers and power washers should also be avoided. Instead, the best practice is to sweep the wetted material up and to dispose of it in your trash.

Is fire retardant toxic to humans?

With all the intense rules about removing fire suppressants in place, you may be wondering if the mix is toxic to humans. According to CBS News, while some experts believe that more research is needed to determine the safety of fire suppressants, many believe that the potential benefits outweigh the negatives when it comes to stopping wildfires in their tracks.