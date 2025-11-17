Paralympic Gold Medalist Paige Greco Tragically Passes Away — What Happened? Greco was 28 years old at the time of her passing. By Jamie Bichelman Published Nov. 17 2025, 5:41 p.m. ET Source: paigevgreco/Instagram

Tragically, Paralympic gold medalist cyclist and beloved role model Paige Greco has passed away. According to the Paralympics Australia website, Greco was born on Feb. 19, 1997, and was diagnosed with right hemiplegic cerebral palsy. Consider this a trigger warning for the story below, which deals with the tragic, sudden passing of a sports hero and, at its core, a human being whom so many people looked up to.

All of that said, below, we report on Greco's sudden passing and the details we know at this point. Continue reading to learn more about Greco's life and career achievements.

What was Paige Greco's cause of death?

According to a news release on the AusCycling (the national governing body for cycling in Australia) website, Greco passed away in her Adelaide home after experiencing a "sudden medical episode," at the age of 28 years old. Her mother, Natalie Greco, said, “Paige meant everything to us. Her kindness, her determination, and her warmth touched our family every single day. She brought so much joy and pride into our lives, and the pain of her passing is something we will carry forever."

Greco's mother continued, "While we are devastated by her loss, we are incredibly proud of the person she was and the way she represented Australia. As a family, we are deeply grateful for the support shown by so many people connected to Paige, including her teammates and friends. Paige cherished the connections she made through her sport, and we take comfort in knowing how widely she was loved. We are grieving deeply and ask for privacy, time, and space to navigate this overwhelming loss.”

According to the Paralympics Australia website, Greco won Australia's first gold medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics when she took top billing in the women’s 3000-meter individual pursuit C1-3 event, which broke her own world record with a time of 3:50.815. Additionally, Greco won the bronze medal that year in the women’s road time trial C1-3, as well as the bronze in the women’s road race C1-3.

"Paige is celebrated not only for her sporting success, but also for her humility, generosity, and positivity. She inspired countless people with her courage and determination," Greco's bio on the Paralympics Australia website read. Notably, Greco's favorite quote is plastered on her bio on the Paralympics Australia website, which reads: "You don't know what [you're] capable of until you're in the moment."

"The sadness being felt across Paralympics Australia today is a reflection of the enormous regard in which she was held,” Cameron Murray, Chief Executive Officer of Paralympics Australia, added. “Paige was an extraordinary athlete, but more importantly, a remarkable person. As a Paralympian, Paige represented Australia with a level of commitment and composure that earned the admiration of everyone who had the privilege to watch her compete or to work alongside her."