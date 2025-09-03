What Does Oura Ring’s Relationship With the Department of Defense Mean for Users? Some people worry their personal data will be shared. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 2 2025, 8:26 p.m. ET Source: Jerry Kavan/Unsplash

Oura Ring users are fighting mad after learning that the company plans to partner with the U.S. government. The news came as a shock to fans of the health data device, and speculation flew after it was announced that the company was joining forces with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). Many people expressed frustration about the partnership due to conflicts with the U.S. government, while others were concerned about their private data being shared with the DoD.

In fact, the Oura Ring Department of Defense controversy has gotten so heated, that some loyal users have decided to opt out of continuing to support the company by wearing the ring and tracking their physical health. But when it comes to the truth of Oura's relationship with the U.S. government, there may be more speculation than fact on social media, meaning some people may not be getting the full story. Keep reading as we unpack this controversy.

Source: Ryuno/Unsplash

Oura Ring users are upset that the company is partnering with the U.S. Department of Defense.

On Aug. 27, 2025, the company published a press release on its website, highlighting the partnership. "At ŌURA, we are committed to enhancing human performance and helping U.S. service members stay mission-ready," the press release began. "Our work with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), our largest enterprise customer, reflects a shared commitment to empowering those who serve with secure, actionable insights that enhance mission success."

According to the statement, that commitment includes helping keep members of the military safe and healthy using "human performance technology," which the company says can help with things like resilience training, recovery, identifying and helping to avoid fatigue, stress management, and even detecting illnesses before service members realize they are unwell, hopefully helping to avoid the spread of viruses and other types of common colds. However, this news wasn't received well online.

Oura Ring users speak out about the company's partnership with the Department of Defense.

TikTok is full of users speaking out about the partnership, including insert.songlyrics.here, who voiced their concern about the possibility that the government would use the partnership to gain access to civilian health data as well. In the video, the TikToker broke down their concerns, noting that the government would have access to everything from social security numbers to the details of women's menstrual cycles.

TikToker limahaskett shared his concerns about the ring, claiming that the biometric data collected by the ring would be used to share information with Peter Thiel's company Palantir Technologies. In his video, he claims that Palantir would use the data to create mine for information about those who wear the ring, gaining insight into information about the population. However, the reality of the ring's relationship with the DoD seems a bit less sinister, at least based on what the company says.