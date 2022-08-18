Experts Forecast the Northern Lights to Be Visible to U.S. Stargazers This Week

Although those in and around the North Pole, within close proximity to Alaska and Canada, are used to seeing the aurora borealis, it's more of an anomaly to see them as far south as mainland U.S. But according to NPR, it will be possible to see the Northern Lights from other U.S. states this week.

Those in Pennsylvania, Iowa, and Oregon will likely get the chance to see them, as long as the skies are relatively clear, without too many clouds or light pollution.