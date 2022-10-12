New Zealand May Start Taxing Farmers For Cow "Emissions" (aka Their Burps and Farts)

The agricultural industry is one of the most pollutive sects of our economy — between toxic pesticides, water waste, and rampant land clearing, farming continuously wreaks havoc on our planet. But one of the most pollutive aspects of farming? Cows... particularly their, ahem, "emissions."

Cow burps and farts contain large amounts of methane, which can significantly deplete our atmosphere's ozone layer. That's precisely why New Zealand may impose a tax on cow emissions.