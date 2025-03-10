Nessie Is Back — A Man Claims To Have Captured a New Photo of the Loch Ness Monster There have been more than a thousand Nessie sightings over the years. By Lauren Wellbank Published March 10 2025, 1:56 p.m. ET Source: Ramon Vloon/Unsplash

A man visiting the beautiful shores of Loch Ness in Scotland claims to have seen a lot more than the castles and trees that line the expansive body of water. According to him, he saw the elusive Loch Ness Monster while he was on the water, and he says he has the photo evidence to prove it. While many who question the existence of Nessie — the nickname for the lake's massive but rarely seen monster — have been skeptical of photos in the past, this one has a lot going for it.

The picture has even been shared by The Loch Ness Center's website, lending a whole lot of credibility to the snap. Go ahead and take a look at this photo and see if it's enough to make you a believer, or if you fall into the camp that thinks that all of these Nessie sightings are a whole lot of nothing.

Source: Tallie Robinson/Unsplash

A man claims to have taken new pictures of the Loch Ness Monster.

On Jan. 29, 2025, a man got more than just an eyeful of the beautiful countryside while he was visiting Dores Beach. He told The Loch Ness Center that he had caught a glimpse of the Loch Ness Monster while he was there. The photo was then shared with the center, and a representative talked to USA Today about the sighting, telling the publication had exciting the image was.

Aimee Todd says that the conditions were ideal for capturing a photo on the day in question, and that the typical choppy water and misty conditions that are usually present on Loch Ness were unusually absent. "I just thought it was brilliant because it really shows like the wave," Todd said of the photo that appears to show a creature moving under the water. "And it looks like there is like some kind of dark mass under the water pushing up that wave."

🚨 2025’s First Potential Nessie Sighting! 👀 🐉Loch Ness has kicked off the year with an exciting mystery! A visitor at... Posted by The Loch Ness Centre on Wednesday, March 5, 2025

The publication says that this is the first reported sighting of the year. Considering that there have been 1,159 sightings reported since Nessie's original appearance in 564, according to The Official Loch Ness Monster Sightings Register, there's bound to be a few more. But, the experts weren't quick to weigh in on the photo's credibility, and USA Today reports that the Loch Ness Exploration organization is still working to review the photo and other info from the day it was taken.

Is the Loch Ness Monster real?

Nessie's existence has been up for debate since she was originally spotted. And, while there hasn't been any definitive proof uncovered that points one way or another, there are plenty of people working to solve the mystery. In fact, The Loch Ness Center has hosted many events over the years, and it even invites experts and volunteers from around the world to come take part in "surface watching" experiments.