Everything We Know About Nancy Guthrie’s Grandchildren The proud grandmother went missing on Feb. 1, 2026. By Lauren Wellbank Published Feb. 11 2026, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Before 2026, many people didn't know who Nancy Guthrie was. But, after she went missing in early February, she quickly became a household name as the search began for the missing mother of daytime television host, Savannah Guthrie. People were glued to the updates about the case, including news about the matriarch's activities prior to vanishing from her Arizona home overnight and what investigators shared after they arrived at the home when her family called after she didn't show up at church.

Article continues below advertisement

However, each additional update only raised more questions about the inner workings of Guthrie's family. People can't help but ask to learn more about the family waiting for her safe return, prompting many people to ask who are Nancy Guthrie's grandchildren? While there don't appear to be many official records about the youngest members of the Guthrie family, we have found some information and insight into how many grandchildren she has and their ages. You can learn more below.

Source: Instagram Nancy Guthrie with her three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Who are Nancy Guthrie's grandchildren?

The Hindustan Times says that statements that have been issued about Guthrie's grandchildren only reference them broadly, without naming them or stating their ages. However, we can make some assumptions about her family since we know a little bit about her three children, Savannah, Annie, and Camron. For example, we know that Savannah has a daughter named Vale Guthrie Feldman, who was born in August 2014, and a son named Charles "Charley" Max Feldman, who was born in December 2016, according to People.

Source: Instagram Savannah Guthrie's kids.

Article continues below advertisement

Nancy's son, Camron, who is a retired F-16 pilot, also has a daughter named Talulah, whom he has posted on his Instagram. It has also been reported that Nancy's daughter, Annie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, also have one child together, but no public details are available about the child. Annie's Instagram account is currently set to private. So, in total, it seems Nancy is the proud grandmother of four.

Nancy Guthrie was believed to have been kidnapped from her Arizona home in Feb. 1, 2026.

Initial reports seem to indicate that Guthrie was taken from her Arizona home sometime during the predawn hours on Feb. 1, 2026. She was last seen by her daughter Annie a little before 10 p.m. on Jan. 31, according to CNN. When she didn't show up for church the following morning, concerned community members reached out to her family to let them know. The family arrived at the home, presumably saw signs of a struggle, and called the police, which then kicked off the investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram Nancy Guthrie with her granddaughter, Vale.