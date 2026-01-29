The Family of Missing Hiker Chris Palmer Shares a Sad Update About His Beloved Dog "Our family is at peace." By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 29 2026, 8:48 a.m. ET Source: National Park Service

On Jan. 9, 2026, the family of Chris Palmer says they heard their son's voice for the last time, as he reached out to his parents before seeming to vanish into thin air. A few days later, National Park Service (NPS) rangers found Palmer's truck on the beach at Cape Hatteras National Seashore, where it appeared to have been abandoned. Palmer's parents made the decision to report their son missing just four days after that, when they still hadn't heard from him or his beloved dog Zoey.

Article continues below advertisement

As the search for Palmer and Zoey continued, several agencies and groups — including the NPS and The Cajun Navy — got involved, working together to try and bring the duo home. Sadly, Palmer's parents have finally issued an update about the missing pair, sharing what they believe happened after finding new evidence at Cape Hatteras, the last place Palmer is believed to have been seen alive. Here's what we know. Trigger warning: This post contains information about suicide and hurting animals.

Source: Facebook

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Palmer and his dog went missing after Palmer was diagnosed with a terminal illness.

When the search for Palmer and Zoey began, many believed that the two had to be together because the 39-year-old was never without his beloved German Shepherd. However, as the search went on, Palmer's family shared new details about Zoey's health prior to her disappearance, sharing that she had been very ill and was suffering from severe hip dysplasia. "It's our belief that our son spent some time in the woods to be with her in her final days," his dad said in a Facebook post.

Palmer's dad gushed over his son's relationship with the dog, before explaining how he now believed that the dog may have died prior to Palmer's disappearance, writing about how a shovel had been found in his truck with his belongings, leading them to think that she may have been buried in the woods ahead of Palmer's trip to the coast. This update came a day after Palmer's dad shared that his son had been diagnosed with a terminal illness before going missing.

Article continues below advertisement

🚨Update🚨



Christopher Palmer and his dog went missing in Buxton, NC earlier this month.



His family has learned that Christopher was facing terminal illness and have called off the search parties.



It is believed that Christopher entered the water and perished there.



Thank you… https://t.co/LPPMiiblio pic.twitter.com/vk2YII1sgQ — Cassie Clark (@dogwoodblooms) January 25, 2026

Chris Palmer's family issues an update on his missing person's case.

Sadly, Palmer's family decided to call off the search on Jan. 24, 2026, after a combination of learning about the 39-year-old's terminal illness and finding some of his personal effects along the coastline. "Knowing this has helped us understand the choices he made," his father wrote in a Facebook post. "Christopher loved the outdoors and valued his independence. The treatments ahead would have taken much of that away, and he did not want that future for himself."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Facebook Chris with his father, Bren Palmer

Before thanking everyone involved in the search for their son, Palmer's parents explained how proud they were of him and said that they were able to find peace in the way that the 39-year-old lived out his final days. He also added that he hopes that what his family has gone through helps bring awareness to the profound challenges that come along with a terminal illness. "Our family is at peace and asks that Christopher’s memory and the safety of others be respected as we seek closure."