Iceland’s Mosquito Problem May Be a Scary Sign of Things To Come This is the first time the annoying pests have made their way to the country. By Lauren Wellbank Updated Oct. 24 2025, 3:57 p.m. ET Source: Cameron Webb/Unsplash

For decades, scientists and experts have been trying to warn us about some of the things that could be impacted due to climate change. And while we've been able to witness some of the changes firsthand, like worsening storm systems and changing temperatures, there are some small changes happening quietly around the world that really drive things home. Things like the fact that mosquitoes have been found in Iceland for the first time ever in 2025, potentially changing the island's ecosystem.

Article continues below advertisement

As such, the mosquitoes are especially notable. Not only can they change the way that certain diseases are introduced and spread in the country, but they can also change the landscape for the different pests and animals that will now share space with the bugs as they begin to populate the region. Keep reading to find out what this means, and why it's extra surprising that mosquitoes weren't naturally found in Iceland prior to their discovery in 2025.

Source: National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Mosquitoes have been found in Iceland.

The Natural Science Institute of Iceland revealed that mosquitoes had been found in Iceland on Oct. 20, 2025, according to NPR. The institute says that it found three Culiseta annulata bugs, on Monday, and that the new discoveries were just a few of the recent influx of insects that were previously never found on the island before. The three that were captured and identified were one female and two males, and they were discovered on a farm in the town of Kjós, which is north of Reykjavík.

While this breed of mosquito shares a lot in common with the rest of the insects in its family, the Natural Science Institute of Iceland has said that the Culiseta annulata bugs don't spread diseases when they live in non-tropical climates. That has to be a relief for residents, since the pests are known to spread everything from West Nile Virus to Malaria, often with deadly consequences for those who become infected by the insect's bite.

Article continues below advertisement

Why are there no mosquitoes in Iceland?

For those who don't know, Iceland is located in the middle of both the North Atlantic and Arctic Oceans. Traditionally, the distance from the mainland, as well as its chilly climate, has protected the region from the annoying sting of a mosquito bite. But climate change and the increase in global shipping partners appear to be changing all that. ABC News says that Iceland is warming at a rate estimated to be four times faster than the rest of the northern hemisphere.