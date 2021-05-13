Logo
Home > Living
How to get rid of mosquitoes outside
Source: Getty Images

Natural Methods for Getting Rid of Mosquitoes in Your Yard

By

May. 13 2021, Published 2:56 p.m. ET

It’s safe to say that nobody really likes mosquitoes. Even the most ardent entomologists would be hard-pressed to consider these bloodsucking bugs anything but a pest. But in some areas, mosquitoes are a natural part of life, especially in the spring and summer seasons. Thus, it pays to know how to get rid of mosquitoes outside or in your own backyard. Keep reading to find out which natural methods work best.

Article continues below advertisement
Mosquitoes on plastic
Source: Getty Images

How to get rid of mosquitoes outside:

If we’re talking about your backyard, there are some pretty standard methods to keep mosquitoes from coming around. Many homemade sprays, mosquito-offending plants, and practices can be used to keep the swarm at bay. The best part? None of these tips should disrupt your life too much. 

Article continues below advertisement

According to Austin 360, the most important thing to do is eliminate any place that water tends to collect. Potted plants are a particularly good breeding ground for mosquitoes because water can sometimes collect rather than absorb. So keep these clear, or move them indoors.

Open buckets, bird baths, overturned children’s toys, crowded gutters: all of these make perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes looking to breed. Dumping these and making sure they are clear of all still water will ensure that mosquitoes don’t want to use your home to lay their eggs. 

Article continues below advertisement
Citronella mosquito repellant
Source: Getty Images

What are some DIY mosquito repellents?

Mosquitoes don’t particularly enjoy any smells that interfere with their hunt for blood and sustenance. Scents including lemon eucalyptus oil, garlic, citronella, and peppermint are all highly offensive to mosquitoes. Peppermint oil is actually pretty good on its own, but most of these essential oils work best when emulsified in fat like coconut oil. Green Matters actually has a number of DIY mosquito repellent recipes for those looking to make their own natural repellents from scratch. 

Article continues below advertisement

Can garlic spray keep mosquitoes away?

Mosquito Barrier makes a type of garlic spray that works by using garlic’s natural sulfur compounds to repel mosquitoes. It isn’t just the sulfur that does it, either. Garlic juice also happens to be physically harmful to mosquitoes themselves, so it will kill them if they get it on them. If you’re worried about the smell, don’t be. The scent of most garlic sprays abates pretty quickly after application, but the mosquitoes will continue to smell it and be repelled by it.

Lemongrass
Source: Getty Images
Article continues below advertisement

Does lemongrass keep mosquitoes away?

Citronella oil, which is derived from the lemongrass plant, isn’t just for flavoring Thai-inspired dishes. Its lemony, citrusy scent is perfectly pleasant to most of us, but mosquitoes can’t stand it. Because it’s so effective, citronella candles, torches, and chemical bug repellents are commercially available at most hardware and garden stores. Still, some mosquitoes are determined enough to be undeterred by it. 

What are some homemade mosquito traps?

According to Bob Vila, one of the most effective mosquito traps is easy to make and use at home. This mosquito trap uses water, sugar, yeast, and a 2-liter bottle to lure and trap mosquitoes inside. The yeast and sugar within the bottle create a burst of carbon dioxide, which is why this type of trap is known as a carbon dioxide trap.

Article continues below advertisement

The mosquitoes go to CO2 because they perceive it as the breath of humans or other blood-filled mammals. They fly inside of the bottle trying to “get to the human,” and wind up drowning in the water. Instructions to build this trap can be found here.

Garlic
Source: Getty Images

What plants repel mosquitoes?

We’ve discussed a few plants that are good at repelling mosquitoes, but lemongrass and garlic aren’t the only scents you’re going to want to waft around your yard. According to Garden Design, lavender, marigolds, rosemary, geraniums, and even basil are all good at keeping mosquitoes away from your yard. Plant these around your seating areas to keep mosquitoes from coming close during your next backyard barbecue. 

Advertisement
More from Green Matters

These Plants Will Stop Mosquitoes From Bugging You This Summer

The Trick to Getting Rid of Drain Flies Naturally

 How to Get Rid of Gnats, Flies, Ticks, Mosquitoes, and All Other Pesky Insects

More From Green Matters

  • Home remedies for canker sores
    Living
    8 Home Remedies for Canker Sores
  • Witch hazel
    Living
    Witch Hazel: 9 Uncommon Uses for This Amazing Astringent
  • Chia seeds
    Living
    Chia Seeds Are a Superfood, Can Replace Eggs in Baking, and So Much More
  • Farmed Animal Sanctuary
    Community
    Farmed Animal Sanctuaries Around the U.S. Reopen for Tours After COVID Closures
  • CONNECT with Green Matters
  • Link to Facebook
  • Link to Twitter
  • Link to Instagram
  • Link to Email Subscribe
Green Matters Logo
Do Not Sell My Personal Information

© Copyright 2021 Green Matters. Green Matters is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.