Natural Methods for Getting Rid of Mosquitoes in Your Yard

Mosquito Barrier makes a type of garlic spray that works by using garlic’s natural sulfur compounds to repel mosquitoes. It isn’t just the sulfur that does it, either. Garlic juice also happens to be physically harmful to mosquitoes themselves, so it will kill them if they get it on them. If you’re worried about the smell, don’t be. The scent of most garlic sprays abates pretty quickly after application, but the mosquitoes will continue to smell it and be repelled by it.