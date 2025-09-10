Deodorant Users Claim Popular Product Is Causing Horrible Burns on Their Armpits People are filming the reactions and showing them in real time. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 10 2025, 7:16 p.m. ET Source: megsk.in/TikTok

People who use Mitchum deodorant are sharing horror stories about rashes, burning sensations, and infections that they claim they got after using the company's products. TikTok is full of what people claim is video proof of these reactions, which seem to be popping up across social media each and every day. In the videos, various users show the effects of their deodorant use, including one woman who chronicled her reaction for her followers so they could see how quickly it happened.

Article continues below advertisement

As for the deodorant brand, they've issued a statement about the deodorant, including a possible explanation as to why some people are experiencing the burning sensation after using the products. You can find out what Mitchum had to say about its deodorant causing burning armpits, what the company plans to do about it, and which deodorants are causing the burns below.

Article continues below advertisement

People claim that Mitchum deodorant is causing their armpits to burn and develop painful rashes.

TikToker @megsk.in shared her story on the social media platform, taking a video of her armpits before, during, and after using the deodorant. While she was filming the video, she explained how she first realized her deodorant was behind the unpleasant sensation in her armpits a little while earlier, and she wanted to document the effects to help warn others. The video quickly racked up more than a thousand comments, and lots of them were from people who were experiencing the same effects.

Article continues below advertisement

"You're brave putting it on again," one person wrote. "I had exactly the same thing, it's awful!" Another person shared how they had been experiencing a reaction as well, but they didn't put two and two together until they saw the video. "Omg? I literally thought I was getting shaving rash but I wonder if it’s this? Literally the deodorant I use as well," they wrote. In a video posted by @marmite.12, things appear a little worse as the TikTok user shows off her bright red underarms.

Article continues below advertisement

"My armpits are on literal fire and I have an infection now, thank you so much," she wrote in a caption that was posted over the video that also asked the company what they've done to change their formula. This TikToker also wasn't alone, and plenty of people chimed in to share their own experiences and to ask what others were going through. "Omg is anyone else’s armpits get itchy now from it," someone asked in the comments.

Mitchum has apologized to its customers about the deodorant reactions.

Mitchum issued a statement about the 48-hour roll-on anti-perspirant and deodorant that seems to be behind the bulk of the complaints, and they posted it on Instagram. In the statement, they said they were "truly sorry," and they claimed that a change in the way the product was manufactured appeared to be to blame. These products were sold in South Africa, Ireland, and the UK, and the company promised to remove them from shelves before anyone else could get hurt.

Article continues below advertisement