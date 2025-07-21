Popular Deodorant Brand Recalls Over 67,000 Cases of Antiperspirant for Failing To Reach Quality and Safety Standards The product has been sold across the U.S. By Lauren Wellbank Published July 21 2025, 7:17 p.m. ET Source: apdeauville.com

Anyone who relies on deodorant and antiperspirant to keep underarm sweat at bay is going to want to learn about the latest recall from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). That's because this one involves more than 67,000 cases of product that are being pulled from shelves nationwide, after the FDA says they failed to meet safety and quality standards.

The recall was initiated on July 10, 2025. Keep reading to learn more about which products were impacted, and what you need to do if you've purchased anything included in the recall.

What is the deal with the deodorant being recalled by the FDA?

According to the July 10 enforcement report, Pennsylvania based A.P. Deauville, LLC conducted a voluntary recall after discovering that three different formulas of Power Stick roll-on deodorant had deviated from CGMP practices. The FDA website explains that CGMP practices refer to Current Good Manufacturing Practice, and they oversee the quality of pharmaceutical products manufactured within the U.S.

These are the guidelines that ensure that companies are following control and manufacturing guidelines, monitoring facility conditions, and even ensuring that the products being manufactured are designed correctly. “Adherence to the CGMP regulations assures the identity, strength, quality, and purity of drug products by requiring that manufacturers of medications adequately control manufacturing operations," the FDA website explains.

“This formal system of controls at a pharmaceutical company, if adequately put into practice, helps to prevent instances of contamination, mix-ups, deviations, failures, and errors,” the website continued. While the FDA announcement didn't explain which deviations were found in the products, it did list the details that consumers will need to identify whether they have these items at home.

Power Stick deodorant recalled due to manufacturing defects https://t.co/P68gX2Ezjx — KTVB.COM (@KTVB) July 19, 2025

The products included in the recall are: Power Stick for her roll-on Antiperspirant Deodorant Powder Fresh, with UPC Code 815195019313

Power Stick Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant Spring Fresh, UPC Code 815195018194

Power Stick Original Nourishing Invisible Protection Roll-On Antiperspirant Deodorant, UPC Code 815195018224

You can get a full list of the lot numbers that can be used to identify these items by visiting the FDA's website.

What should you do if you have purchased the recalled deodorant?

The FDA recall alert did not offer any further updates on what customers should do if they have already purchased these items. According to Today, the government agency's advice is traditionally to discontinue using any recalled products and to dispose of them in a safe way. However, without knowing what the CGMP deviation was, it's hard to know exactly what should be done with the recalled items.

A.P. Deauville's website doesn't offer much other information, but it does have a longstanding statement on its website. According to the statement, the company says it takes "pride in manufacturing and offering products that are great quality," which explains why it may have pulled items that weren't up to standards from the shelves.