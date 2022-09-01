How Long Do Mauve Jellyfish Stings Last? Keep a Look Out in New Jersey

Something new is wreaking havoc on the Jersey Shore... and no, it isn't Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Snooki, or any of the usual culprits.

A rare species of jellyfish called mauve stinger jellyfish have been popping up in waters surrounding popular beaches, including Sandy Hook and Cape May. And even though regular jellyfish generally tend to be a nuisance during this time of year, this variety in particular delivers a much more intense sting than others, upon making contact with it.