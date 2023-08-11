Home > Big Impact > News What You Can Do to Help Animal Shelters in Maui After Devastating Wildfires In August 2023, wildfires have devastated the island of Maui. Here's how you can help animal shelters protect creatures in need. By Anna Garrison Aug. 11 2023, Updated 11:31 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

One of climate change's most jarring side effects is the increase in natural disasters such as hurricanes, floods, and wildfires. The August 2023 wildfires in Maui have decimated neighborhoods, homes, businesses, and more. While many humans have been able to evacuate the island, many animals have been left behind in the chaos.

Article continues below advertisement

Like humans, animals are vulnerable to wildfires, arguably more so because they can't evacuate. Here's what you can do to help animal shelters on Maui currently navigating the influx of animals affected by the Maui wildfires.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how you can help animal shelters in Maui.

The Maui Humane Society is asking for help following the devastating Maui wildfires. The nonprofit, located in Puunene on the island of Maui, issued a powerful plea on Facebook on Aug. 9, 2023. "With our population over capacity before this tragedy, we are running extremely low on space, supplies and fosters," the post began.

The post continued to explain that while the animals in the shelter are safe from the flames, the Maui Humane Society expects to receive "hundreds of animals who have been burned, lost during the evacuation process and those in need of critical care due to smoke inhalation."

Article continues below advertisement

The Hawaiian Humane Society also re-posted the Maui Humane Society's open letter with added emphasis that "the number one thing non-maui residents can do to help Maui Humane Society is to donate. Right now, thousands of people and pets are displaced. Many lost pets are scared and injured, and your donations will help pay for the medical attention they need."

Article continues below advertisement

Here are specific calls for aid that the Maui Humane Society is requesting: SOS Dog Fosters — the organization had no kennel space before the fire, and will need more space for new dogs coming in.

Donations — specifically pet food, litter, treats, and pop-up kennels.

Communication and coordination within the community. People on the ground can join the "Maui Fires Pets Help Group" to see where they can lend a hand.

For those outside of Hawaii who wish to help, the Maui Humane Society has an Amazon Wishlist where you can purchase items that will go directly to the organization. You can also donate directly to the Maui Humane Society via its website. Additionally, after learning that the Maui Humane Society website was having trouble loading, a Facebook fundraiser was set up.

Article continues below advertisement