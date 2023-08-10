Home > Big Impact Disastrous Wildfires Burn Through Maui — How Did They Start? Details Here On Aug. 9, 2023, deadly wildfires began to blaze in Maui, Hawaii. How did the wildfires start? Here's everything you need to know. By Anna Garrison Aug. 10 2023, Published 11:06 a.m. ET Source: Patrick Campanale/Unsplash

In an unexpected and catastrophic turn of events, on Aug. 9, 2023, deadly wildfires began to spread across the island of Maui in Hawaii. The wildfires are not yet declared under control as widespread devastation hits the resort city of Lahaina. So, the question remains, how did the Maui fires start? Here's what to know.

How did the Maui fires start?

In 2023, three active wildfires on the island of Maui in Hawaii sparked enormous blazes that forced thousands to evacuate. According to the Associated Press (AP), the biggest contributing factor to the fires is conditions created by Hurricane Dora, including strong, hot winds. CNN also notes that Hawaii experienced drought during the first week in August 2023, potentially creating a drier environment in which it would be easier for wildfires to start.

However, the exact cause of the fires is unknown. Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, commander general of the Hawaii Army National Guard, said in an Aug. 9 briefing per CBS News, "We don't know what actually ignited the fires, but we were made aware in advance by the National Weather Service that we were in a red flag situation — so that's dry conditions for a long time, so the fuel, the trees and everything." He added that the dry conditions, humidity, and high winds "set the conditions for the wildfires."

The Maui fires have overwhelmed hospitals and forced residents to evacuate.

CNN reported that the most devastated wildfire area included the western Maui community of Lahaina. According to a news release by Maui County on Aug. 9, U.S. federal officials arrived around 3:30 p.m. to assist in search and rescue efforts in the area. Flyovers by U.S. Civil Air Patrol and the Maui Fire Department revealed that the fires impacted at least 271 structures. As of Aug. 10, at least 10,000 people on Maui are without power, according to PowerOutage.us maps of Maui.

Additionally, at least 36 people have died, per a Facebook post by Maui County officials on Aug. 9, with three active fires on the island that are not yet contained. Thirty U.S. Army service members arrived to conduct search and rescue on the morning of Aug. 10, and three shelters are currently open for residents.

Visitors to west Maui were urged to evacuate, with buses taking evacuees directly to the Kahului Airport, according to a report by Maui County officials. Travelers did, however, need to call their airlines to make reservations. USA Today reported that 11,000 visitors flew out of Maui on Aug. 9, with another 1,500 expected to leave on Aug. 10. The Hawaii Convention Center in Honolulu is being prepared to accommodate over 4,000 people displaced by the fires.