Man Discovers a "Wicked" T-Rex Tooth at a Dig Site The moment was caught on video. By Lauren Wellbank Published Sept. 15 2025, 9:24 a.m. ET Source: dino_kings1/TikTok.com

The T-Rex has long been considered the king of dinosaurs. The massive predator was believed to be one of the most powerful dinosaurs to live on land, and he has earned himself top billing in some memorable movies like Jurassic Park. And even with everything we know about the T-Rex, and everything that experts can hypothesize using the clues they find in the remains of these massive killing machines, there are still things that can delight and surprise us about these remarkable creatures.

Take for instance this one man's discovery of a T-Rex tooth. A TikToker filmed his father as he was at a dig site where he uncovered a massive T-Rex tooth. The exciting moment was captured on film and then shared on TikTok, where it quickly went viral. You can see the moment the tooth was found in the video below, and learn about what makes this tooth's discovery such an amazing one for the people who were working on the dig site at the time it was uncovered.

A man discovered a rooted T-Rex tooth.

The aptly named @dino_kings1 account posted the video of the discovery on TikTok on Aug. 10, 2025. In the clip, a man who looks a lot like Sam Neill's Dr. Alan Grant from Jurassic Park, appeared to be in the middle of dusting some bones that were still in the ground. At the start of the video, he explained how he thought he was looking at the "postorbital" of a T-Rex. He then gently began poking at the dirt around the tooth with a pocketknife, slowly removing the hard soil as he went.

Once he removed enough of the dirt to verify that it was in fact a T-Rex tooth, cheers could be heard from the gathered crowd. Someone in the background then mentioned the size of the tooth, calling it a world record before everyone laughed and cheered again. The man on the video then said that they were seeing something that very few people ever had, saying that it may have been only the third discovery of its kind in his lifetime.

@dino_kings1 While digging out a T. rex postorbital dad found this wicked rooted T. rex tooth! ♬ original sound - hellcreek_hooligans

People couldn't get over the discovery of the T-Rex tooth.

The comments quickly filled up with messages from people who were excited about the find, with one person joking about how they were sad it took them five years to find "FossilTok." Several other people expressed jealousy over the fact that they didn't grow up to be paleontologists. "Can’t believe I have to be on Microsoft Teams, I should be digging up dinosaurs," one person wrote. "I can’t believe I’m sending emails instead of doing this," another person added.

Several people also made the same Jurassic Park connection that we did. "Then some billionaire comes in with a helicopter," a commenter posted as throwback to the moment the rich investor turned up in the film. "Real life Dr. Alan Grant," another chimed in.