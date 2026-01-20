Greenland Residents Spotted Wearing Hats That Say “Make American Go Away” in Trump Rebuke The hats are a play on the MAGA hats worn by Trump supporters. By Lauren Wellbank Published Jan. 20 2026, 1:55 p.m. ET Source: elverique/TikTok, the_daily_pluse/TikTok

By now, just about everyone in America has heard the slogan "Make America Great Again," which was popularized by Donald Trump during his first run for president. The term has taken on a life of its own over the years and has even seen the slogan shortened to just MAGA, which is often used as a shorthand to describe Trump's most fervent supporters. It has also seen some alterations over the years, including "Make America Healthy Again," a slogan popular with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his supporters.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the people of Greenland appear to have adopted yet another variation of the slogan after Trump has insisted that the country be taken over by America, and it's gaining in popularity across the globe. Unfortunately for Americans, this means seeing hats emblazoned with the slogan "Make America Go Away." There are also hats popping up with other anti-American sentiments thanks to Trump's quest to take over the country, which means you may soon see one of these caps in a town near you.

Source: Natilyn Hicks Photography/Unsplash

Article continues below advertisement

Greenlanders were hats that say, "Make America Go Away."

Protesters have not been shy about their feelings after Donald Trump shared plans to "acquire" Greenland in the name of national security. According to Nexta TV, which shared photos of the protests on X, thousands of people took to the streets of Denmark to protest the plan. The news agency says that some 20,000 demonstrators took to the streets in Copenhagen, where they chanted a variety of slogans, including "Hands off Greenland" and "Greenland belongs to Greenlanders."

People also donned special hats for the occasion, with some of them featuring the slogan "Make America Go Away" in the familiar red and white style of the MAGA hats, while others said "Kalaallit Nunaat," which is Greenland's name in the country's native tongue. The protesters were a sea of red and white as they made their way to both City Hall and the U.S. Embassy. In Greenland, protests were held in Nuuk, which Nexta TV says is where the U.S. Consulate building is located.

Article continues below advertisement

“Make America Go Away.” Denmark and Greenland protest Trump’s plans



Thousands of people across Denmark took to the streets to protest Donald Trump’s plans regarding Greenland. In Copenhagen, according to organizers, 20,000 demonstrators gathered outside City Hall, waving Danish… pic.twitter.com/jESuRIYnqq — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 17, 2026

Why is Greenland so important to Trump?

Trump's desire to take over the island isn't anything new. He mentioned his wishes during his first term, where the idea was ignored by the Danish government. However, in Trump's second term, he has grown more focused on taking ownership of the country, claiming that America needs to run the island in order to ensure the security of our nation and those of our allies. That's because the spot is needed as part of Trump's plan to build a "Golden Dome" over the country.

Article continues below advertisement

The dome is supposed to serve as an anti-missile strategy, according to ABC News, and Greenland's position makes it important when it comes to protecting our skies from potential threats from China or Russia. However, Russian and Chinese officials seem confused by Trump's stance, and both have spoken out about the damage that these talking points can do. And then, there's Trump's pride. In a letter sent to the Norwegian Prime Minister, Trump hinted at different motives.

Source: Unsplash+ Ukkusissat, Greenland