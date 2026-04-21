The Lyrid Meteor Shower Is Set To Peak in April 2026 — Where to Watch! The Lyrid meteor shower is expected to peak overnight on April 21. By Lauren Wellbank Updated April 21 2026, 5:40 p.m. ET Source: Clay Banks/Unsplash

After three long months of no meteor showers to speak of, it sounds like stargazers and space enthusiasts can look up to catch quite the show as the Lyrid meteor shower takes center stage above most of North America. The Lyrid meteor shower is expected to peak in April 2026, making it super important for you to check the weather conditions, visibility, and viewing conditions in your area if you want to catch a glimpse at the phenomenal display of dancing light that streaks across the sky.

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For some, that will be as easy as stepping out into your own backyard to get a look at the meteor shower. However, for others, it may mean traveling to an area with the right conditions (and at the right time of day) so that you can see the show in all its glory. Of course, not everyone will get a chance to see it. For those not in the viewing area, you may have to wait for next big celestial show known as the Eta Aquariids, which will be hot on its trail. Keep reading to learn more.

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When is the Lyrid meteor shower in April 2026?

The Lyrid meteor shower is expected to peak overnight on April 21 and into the early morning hours of April 22, according to the American Meteor Society. The shower will then continue until around 4 p.m. EST on Wednesday, the 22nd, giving late risers a chance to catch a glimpse as the sun comes up. While it's typically challenging to see meteors during the day, the American Meteor Society does note that some of these are capable of producing fireballs, which can sometimes be seen during the day.

Of course, for best results, the group says you should look towards the sky around dawn, when the most meteors will be streaking across the sky. According to CNN, there can be as many as 10 to 20 per hour in the right conditions. However, this shower is known for being a faint one, and while some fireballs are possible, they are still rare, so you may have to pay close attention to catch the meteors. As for where you need to be, it sounds like much of North American will be able to see this.

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Have you seen any shooting stars lately? We’re in the midst of the Lyrid Meteor shower, and I was lucky enough to photograph some from the @Space_Station cupola. The Lyrids are an annual event best viewed in the Northern Hemisphere by looking toward the constellation Lyra in the… pic.twitter.com/B2FqMdEuqs — Jessica Meir (@Astro_Jessica) April 20, 2026

How to watch a meteor shower.

If you've never had an opportunity to watch a meteor shower, it can be quite a fun experience. But, in order to get the most out of it, you'll really need to be in an area with low light pollution and clear views of the sky. For many folks, this means traveling away from bigger cities and towns to more rural areas. Because this is taking place overnight in April, it's likely to be chilly where you are, so making sure you are dressed for the occasion is also a huge must.