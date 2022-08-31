Cleveland Beaches Contaminated From Lake Erie Sewage Overflow

Lake lifers, avid swimmers, and eager beachgoers in the state of Ohio are facing a crappy situation, to say the least.

After severe rainstorms slammed the city of Cleveland on Monday Aug. 29, sewage began overflowing into Lake Erie. Now, beachgoers are facing rather unsettling — somewhat stinky — advisories, regarding potentially elevated E. coli levels in the waters surrounding Cleveland's Edgewater Beach.